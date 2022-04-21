Stage Listings for April 22-29 – Harry J. Riley, Joe Gatto, Swinging in the Rain Dance and Contra Dance

Comedy

Ben Bailey – Host of the six-time Daytime Emmy-Award winning “Cash Cab” and has appeared on late-night TV shows, daytime talk shows and hosts a podcast titled “Tall But True.” Friday and Saturday, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $22-$33. (509) 318-9998.

The Finding Chemo Comedy Tour – A benefit for Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital featuring comedians Rod Long and Geoff Young along with podcast hosts Nick Theisen and Eric Paine. Purchase tickets at bingcrosbytheater.com. Friday, 8 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $22.66. (509) 227-7638.

Harry J. Riley – Local comic best-known for winning Spokane Valleyfest PG Comedy Competition twice. Riley also was featured on “Z Nation.” Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $5. (509) 318-9998.

Joe Gatto – Comedian known for “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.” Showtimes April 29, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m., and April 30, 4:30, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $40-$140. (509) 318-9998.

Dance

Swinging in the Rain Dance – Swing dancing lessons start at 7 p.m. followed by general dancing, refreshments and prizes. Saturday, 7 p.m. Ponderay Events Center, 401 Bonner Mall Way, Suite E, Ponderray. $9 adult $5 teens. (208) 263-0271.

Contra Dance – Weekly contra dance at the Woman’s Club. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. $7 members; $10 nonmembers. (509) 838-5667.

Theater

“Crazy Ladies” – Five school friends stage their own reunion after 25 years apart. Friendships are rekindled, secrets are revealed, and a janitor is kidnapped! Pamela Browne has organized a 25-year reunion for her four best high school friends. Shows through May 7. Friday, 7 p.m. StageWest Community Theatre, 639 Elm St., Cheney. $10-$20. (509) 768-2150.

“Something Rotten!” – Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” The two brothers set out to write the world’s first musical in this hilarious mashup of 16th century Shakespeare and 21st century Broadway. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Aspire Community Theatre, 1765 W. Golf Course Road, Coeur d’Alene. $19-$25. (208) 696-4228.

“Pride and Prejudice” – Elizabeth Bennet is determined to never marry despite mounting pressure from society. But can she resist love, especially when that vaguely handsome, mildly amusing and impossibly aggravating Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn. Novel by Jane Austen adapted for stage by Kate Hamill. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Eastern Washington University, Showalter Hall Auditorium, 526 Fifth St., Cheney. $10.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” – Four Athenians run away to the forest only to have Puck the fairy make both of the boys fall in love with the same girl. The four run through the forest pursuing one another while Puck helps his master play a trick on the fairy queen. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Schuler Performing Arts Center, 1000 W. Garden Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free.

Safari – Live improv performance for mature audiences. Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.