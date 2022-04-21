Stream on Demand: Robert Pattinson’s mega-hit ‘The Batman’ flies to HBO Max

By Sean Axmaker For The Spokesman-Review

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and other streaming services.

Top streams for the week

Robert Pattinson takes on the role of “The Batman” (2022, PG-13) in the mega-hit, big-screen reboot from director and co-writer Matt Reeves. Reeves embraces the darkness (both literal and figurative) in his take set in the second year of his vigilante campaign. It’s as much murder mystery as superhero movie, with the Batman tracking a serial killer who leaves riddles with his corpses. Imagine the superhero dropped into “Seven.” (HBO Max)

“A Very British Scandal” (2022, TV-14) follows up the 2018 series “A Very English Scandal” with the story of Margaret Whigham, the Duchess of Argyll (Claire Foy), and her divorce from Ian Campbell, the Duke of Argyll (Paul Bettany), which in England was branded “the divorce of the century.” (Prime Video)

Viola Davis stars as Michelle Obama, Michelle Pfeiffer plays Betty Ford, and Gillian Anderson is Eleanor Roosevelt in “The First Lady” (TV-MA), a drama exploring their experiences navigating the White House during different eras of American political life. New episodes on Sundays. (Showtime)

The final season of “Breaking Bad” prequel “Better Call Saul” (TV-MA) completes the transformation of Jimmy McGill into the morally vacant Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk). Two episodes available, new episodes on Mondays. (AMC+)

Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand

Peter Dinklage takes the lead in “Cyrano” (2022, PG-13), a musical adaptation of the classic play by Edmond Rostund. Also on DVD and at Redbox.

“Jackass Forever” (2022, R) reunites Johnny Knoxville’s legendary troupe for one last blast of ill-advised stunts. Also on DVD and at Redbox.

Netflix

“Along for the Ride” (2022, TV-MA) is a teen romance about high school insomniacs (Emma Pasarow and Belmont Cameli) who create a fantasy teen life as their town sleeps.

The queer high school romantic comedy “Heartstopper” (TV-14) follows two friends (Kit Connor and Joe Locke) who find that there is something more to their relationship.

True crime: The limited-series documentary “Conversations With a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes” (TV-MA) features previously unheard audiotapes conducted with the serial killer.

Hulu

True crime: The limited series “Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story” (2022, not rated) follows the story of kidnapped child Steven Staynor through to its tragic end.

HBO Max

“The Flight Attendant: Season 2” (TV-MA) finds the now-sober Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) moonlighting as a CIA asset.

Disney+

A collection of original documentaries debut for Earth Day. From Disneynature comes “Polar Bear” (2022, PG), and National Geographic presents “Explorer: The Last Tepui” (2022, TV-PG) and “The Biggest Little Farm: The Return” (2022, TV-PG).

Other streams

In the Irish crime drama “Hidden Assets” (not rated), a routine raid on a drug dealer leads a detective (Angeline Ball) to a political conspiracy rooted in the diamond trade in Antwerp, Belgium. (Acorn TV)

Free with ads (AVOD)

Kiernan Shipka, Diane Kruger and Donald Sutherland star in the Hollywood satire “Swimming With Sharks” (TV-MA). (The Roku Channel)

Rebel Wilson stars in “Les Norton” (not rated), a limited-series Australian crime drama set in 1985 Sydney. (Crackle)

Sean Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and television can be found at streamondemandathome.com.