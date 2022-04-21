Things to do in Spokane for April 22-29 – Get Lit! Festival, Super Sample Sale, ‘Hope for Creation’ and Earth Day

Things to do

Get Lit! Festival – Featured authors include Chen Chen, Brandon Hobson, Lesley Nneka Arimah, Rena Priest, Taneum Bambrick, Beth Piatote and many others. Events include a live Dungeons and Dragons game; Poetry Salon; reading and chapbook release inspired by the Scoop ice cream flavors; events celebrating local anthologies and presses; book fair with more than 20 regional organizations; and more. Events are presented at multiple venues across Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, including the Hive, Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, Spokane Falls Community College, North Idaho College, Bing Crosby Theater and Montvale Event Center. Purchase festival authors’ books at Auntie’s Bookstore. For more information visit inside.ewu.edu/getlit/2022-festival-information. Thursday through Sunday, $15 plus fees for a weekend pass.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Fridays at 6:30 p.m., Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Super Sample Sale – Three-day event featuring apparel from fashion representatives at 50%-70% off retail. Customers are encouraged to bring women’s clothes for a local charity donation. Friday through Sunday, 9 a.m. Moran Prairie Grange, 6106 S. Palouse Highway. Free. (509) 245-3444.

“Hope for Creation” Conference – Designed to share a vision of hope for creation, showcase local caretakers of land, water and air and renew Spokane’s leadership on environmental care. Speakers include Jonathan Moo, J. William T. Youngs and Kara Odegard. For event details and registration, visit whitworth.edu/hopeforcreation and contact John Wallingford at jcwallingford@gmail.com. Friday and Saturday, 9:15 a.m. Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 127 E. 12th Ave. $20 students; $40 general. (509) 838-4277.

Spokane Earth Day Climate March – Event features speakers and performers and ends with a walk around downtown. Register at actionnetwork.org/events/spokane-climate-march. Friday, 1:45 p.m. Pavilion at Riverfront, 574 N. Howard St. Free. (888) 929-7849.

A Gathering of Species – Pick an animal, plant, insect or organism to inspire a costume, mask, prop or float, then bring it to the Spokane Earth Day Climate March. A Gathering of Species encourages reuse of materials and repurposing thrifted items in the creation of your item. For more information, email gatheringofspecies@gmail.com and visit facebook.com/gatheringofspecies. Friday, 3-4 p.m. Pavilion at Riverfront, 574 N. Howard St. Free. (888) 929-7849.

Heroes Silkies Walk 5K – 5K walk starting on the Centennial Trail to the Spokane Valley Vet Center. Register at heroeshomestead.org. Saturday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. 13102 E. Mirabeau Parkway, Spokane Valley. $25.

Palisades Park and Neighborhood Annual Clean Up – Community members are encouraged to meet at the Greenwood-Basalt parking lot at 9 a.m. with gloves to help clean up Palisade Park. Lunch provided at noon. For more information, visit facebook.com/palisadesnw. Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon. Greenwood Road and Basalt Street.

Tubbs Hill Bird Field Trip – Field trip begins at the east entrance to the Tubbs Hill trailhead. Binoculars recommended. Saturday, 9-10 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Active Living Expo – An educational and entertaining day designed for people ages 55 and older and their loved ones. Presented by MultiCare Health System and The Spokesman-Review. Masks available upon request. Call (509) 459-5095 for more information about vendor opportunities. Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Davenport Grand Hotel, 333 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $7. (509) 459-5095.

Spring Litter Cleanup – There will be cleanups in two places, People’s Park and Mission Park. Register at bit.ly/3NsOfPp. Saturday, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Mission Park, 1200 E. Mission Ave. Free.

Earth Day Celebration Event – Celebrate Earth Day with outdoor games and learn more about sustainable living. Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Screen Printing Exquisite Corpses – Learn principles of screen printing while creating body combinations with Marco Sanchez and Omar Gonzalez. Saturday, Noon-2 p.m. Spokane Print & Publishing Center, 1921 N. Ash St. $60.

Steps for Autism – Northwest Autism Center is hosting its seventh annual Steps for Autism 5K walk. Sunday, 11 a.m. Pavilion at Riverfront, 574 N. Howard St. $5-$15. (888) 929-7849.

Animism 101 – Learn about and discuss animism and how to incorporate it into personal practice. Open to all. For more information, email spokanemagickalmoot@gmail.com or text (509) 609-8395. Monday, 5-7 p.m. Hillyard Library, events room, 4005 N. Cook St. Free. (509) 444-5380.

Imagine a Free-Flowing Snake River – Chris Wood speaks on how to save endangered salmon and steelhead species in the Snake River and the economic opportunities and benefits for Eastern Washington. Tuesday, 7 p.m. Cataldo Hall, Gonzaga University, 429 E. Boone Ave. Free. (509) 328-4220.

Emergency Preparedness Training – Learn how to build a to-go bag and what to include to make it through several days to a week, possibly being in a shelter, how to check your smoke alarms and carbon dioxide alarms and more. For more information and to reserve your spot, call (208) 457-3891. Thursday, 1-3 p.m. Disability Action Center NW, 37206 E. Mullan Ave., Post Falls. Free.

YWCA Spokane’s Annual Stand Against Racism – This year’s event focuses on the housing and income inequality and what the community can do to build pathways toward racial equity and justice. Register at ywcaspokane.org/sar2022. Thursday, 5:30-7 p.m. Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. Free. (509) 838-5667.

Spring Clean Week – Community cleanup, including picking up litter, prepare green spaces and help remove graffiti. Meet at the Brick West Brewing parking lot. April 29, 3-5 p.m. Brick West Brewing, 1318 W. First Ave. Free. (509) 279-2982.

Trivia: “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” – Questions cover magical creatures, the rise of Dumbledore and Tom Riddle, the crimes of Grindelwald and the magical world of the 1920s. Open to all ages. Register at scld.org. April 29, 7-8 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.