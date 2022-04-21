What’s Worth Watching: ‘Anatomy of a Scandal,’ ‘Flight Attendant,’ ‘Very British Scandal’ and ‘Vikings: Valhalla’

In “Anatomy of a Scandal” (2022), popular Tory minister James Whitehouse (Rupert Friend) faces scrutiny when evidence of an affair with an employee comes to light. Whitehouse, an otherwise upstanding minister with a loving wife and family, says the affair was short-lived and consensual. But the plot thickens as the other party’s story changes.

“Anatomy of a Scandal” is available on Netflix.

‘The Flight Attendant’ (2022)

Returning for a second season, the dark comedy-drama series follows Cassie (Kaley Cuoco), a flight attendant with a drinking problem who finds herself suddenly drawn into a role with the CIA. “The Flight Attendant” is available on HBO Max.

‘A Very British Scandal’ (2021)

From the creators of “A Very English Scandal,” this miniseries follows the bloody, high-profile divorce of the Duke (Paul Bettany) and Duchess of Argyll (Claire Foy). Accusations of adultery, theft, violence, drug use, forgery and bribery” riddled the 1963 case as the unhappy couple trudged their way through the proceedings under the watchful eyes of a ravenous English media.

“A Very British Scandal” is available on Amazon Prime Video.

‘Vikings: Valhalla’ (2022)

I cannot get enough of this show. Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett) struggles to break out of his famously feared father’s shadow as Leif and his fellow Greenlanders make their way to Iceland and on to England in search of destiny and the glory of Valhalla. Meanwhile, followers of the old gods fall prey to warmongering bands of misguidedly bloodthirsty Christians.

“Vikings: Valhalla” is available on Netflix.