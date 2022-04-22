Auburn woman dies in Post Falls single-car crash
UPDATED: Fri., April 22, 2022
An woman from Western Washington died early Friday morning in a crash in Post Falls.
Just after midnight, a Ford sedan left the road on Interstate 90 in Post Falls and traveled down and embankment, coming to rest on an interchange, the Idaho State Patrol said in a news release.
The car was driven by a 33-year-old woman from Auburn, Washington, who was not wearing her seat belt. She was pronounced dead on scene.
The Idaho State Police were working with the King County Sheriff’s Office to notify the next of kin, ISP said. The crash remained under investigation as of Friday morning.
