Dear Kiantha: Nature’s beauty can lift a heavy heart

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

Dear Kiantha,

I’m the person in my friend group that tries to put a positive spin on everything. Over the last few weeks I haven’t been able to do so. I feel as though I’ve run low on my faith and the belief that things will get better. I want to believe, but my heart is heavy.

Dear Heavy Heart,

This month has been particularly challenging for me as well. I’ve been aware of this feeling often when watching world news. The constant reminder seen through shocking images that part of our world is at war while another part is experiencing flooding and winds that have ravished entire villages at times makes me feel depleted and defeated.

For many of us, our faith has worn thin as we are also impacted by the challenges in our own lives.

Many of us have questioned our belief that things will get better.

If we are courageous enough to stand our truth, we are reminded through our faith that a bigger force loves us and all living things around us.

In moments when our faith is challenged and we are not sure if things will get better, we can look at the lilies of the field still being dressed in beauty and splendor and that every sparrow is being vigilantly watched over.

If the smallest living things are cared for so are we, and things will indeed get better.

Always believe.

Soul to soul,

Kiantha

Dear Kiantha can be read every other Friday. To read the column in Spanish, visit spokesman.com. To submit your questions, please email DearKiantha@gmail.com.