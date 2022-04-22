A Grip on Sports: The Holmgren era at Gonzaga is over after one year and some three games less than everyone hoped

A GRIP ON SPORTS • It’s official. Chet Holmgren’s stay in Spokane lasted a year. He’s headed to the NBA, which everyone knew was going to happen when he signed with the Zags in 2021. Now we get to grade his stay. And then wonder what’s next.

• It was Halloween. Some of the Kennel Club donned costumes to watch the Bulldogs unofficially open the basketball season hosting Eastern Oregon in an exhibition game. And Holmgren made his initial appearance against someone not in a GU uniform. None of the Club members, to our recollection, wore the correct costume. A blocked shot is hard to turn into a visual.

It is, however, what Holmgren will be known for.

That and leaving the court a week short of five months later, wearing the saddle of his fifth foul in a disappointing 74-68 Sweet Sixteen loss to Arkansas.

In his year with the Zags, Holmgren did not lead them to the national title. He didn’t, as his friend and longtime teammate Jalen Suggs had done the year before, even lead them to the final game. Or the Final Four. In that regard, the season that began that Halloween afternoon will be considered a failure.

After all, that was what Holmgren was supposed to do, team with Drew Timme up front, team with Andrew Nembhard in pick and rolls and team with Mark Few all the way to New Orleans. And usher in a new era in GU basketball.

An era with an NCAA trophy.

Not even the best recruit in Gonzaga history, and the presumptive NBA top draft pick, could do that without more help.

Holmgren did his part in a lot of ways. He scored, though mainly only in large chunks when Gonzaga had no other options. He rebounded better than his lithe frame would have led one to believe. But most importantly, he defended the rim.

His length and stature around the basket made the Zags better. Much better, actually, when he was on the floor. He took away finishes. Forced opponents into jump shooting. And the Bulldogs with him were an exceptional defensive team.

But he wasn’t on the court as often as Few would have liked, especially not in the NCAA tournament.

For some reason he was a whistle magnet, even as opponents decided the best way to attack him was to play the bully and bull rush him. During the tournament, Holmgren received as many bad calls as Julio Rodriguez this baseball season. They cost the top-ranked Bulldogs. And more than likely etched in stone Holmgren’s decision announced yesterday.

Thursday. A day that decimated the Zags. Not only did Holmgren make the expected announcement, so did Nembhard. Both are gone for sure. That’s 40 percent of the starting lineup.

The rest? Well, Timme is also partway out the door, though the junior may return for one more go-round. Julian Strawther is also examining his pro options but seems destined to return. That leaves Rasir Bolton, nominally a senior but with his COVID-19 year still available.

Bolton’s decision is an interesting one. Not only did he help the Zags on the court last year (after transferring from Iowa State), their best shooter also lived the school’s mission off of it. He was a force for good in the community.

If he stays, his NIL options should be huge – even more lucrative than banging around basketball’s minor (or overseas) leagues. It may be toughest decision any of the starting GU players has to make.

WSU: Armani Marsh walked on to the Cougar football team five years ago, leaving Gonzaga Prep and betting on himself. His bet has paid off, as he’s become the most consistent secondary defender Washington State has. And the position group’s leader. Colton Clark delves into Marsh’s stature in Pullman. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college football, Dylan Morris has to block all the noise if he wants to be Washington’s quarterback. … One of the goals in the spring for Oregon is to improve special teams play. … The Doug Brenner trial continues. … USC’s defense has tried to rebuild during the spring. … A Utah tackle wants to be the best. … Arizona State has more key contributors leaving, shaking the program to its core. … Colorado is growing at receiver. … In basketball news, Jon Wilner takes a spin around the conference in the Mercury News and shares his stock report. … Arizona is trying to plug some lineup holes.

Gonzaga: Theo Lawson returned from his overseas vacation just to write the stories about Holmgren’s and Nembhard’s announcements. We’re not sure that’s true – one can write such things from anywhere in the world these days – but it sure sounds impressive, huh? Anyway, he has the coverage. … Around the WCC, well, this is a surprise. Gideon George might not be leaving BYU after all. … The Cougars still haven’t replaced Jeff Judkins.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Weber State filled the spot on its basketball coaching staff. … Northern Colorado has a coach with a persona. … One of the players who left Montana ended up at Portland State. … In football, Idaho State is ready to hold its spring scrimmage.

Preps: Dave Nichols has a roundup of Thursday’s action.

Indians: Dave was also at the stadium, where Spokane led most of the game. But Hillsboro rallied late for a 6-5 win, ending the Indians’ three-game winning streak.

Chiefs: There is no other WHL team with as many recent Chiefs players as Kamloops. Which makes the teams’ first-round playoff series seemingly a battle of buddies. Except it’s the playoffs. And, as Dan Thompson writes, there are no friends in the playoffs.

Mariners: The M’s led by five runs after an inning. Then their defense fell apart. And they lost, 8-6 to the Rangers. If they miss the playoffs by a game, remember this one. … Kristopher Negron has enjoyed his fill-in role.

Seahawks: Can John Schneider and Pete Carroll repeat the draft magic they showed in 2012? … They will probably need to hit on an offensive tackle. … DK Metcalf and the Hawks are talking contract.

Sounders: The U.S. Open Cup first-round opponent is known. It is San Jose. They will play in Seattle.

SuperSonics: Don’t expect the team to be re-formed tomorrow. Or even next year. Or they year after.

• The end is near for our car travel. At least for the weekend. Gas is expensive, sure, but it’s always fun to explore new places and roads. And also see family and friends. Too bad we don’t have many of the latter. Especially ones with big guest rooms. … By the way, we did not delve into the TV schedule for the weekend, as is usually our Friday column. Mainly because of the GU news. And the fact we did not remember it is Friday until a few moments ago. Until later …