Police: Florida woman threatened to bomb hungry son’s school
UPDATED: Fri., April 22, 2022
Associated Press
COCOA, Fla. – A woman has been arrested months after threatening to blow up her son’s high school unless cafeteria workers started giving him more food, officials said.
The threat was left Feb. 3 in a voicemail to Cocoa High School on Florida’s Atlantic Coast, according to police and court records. The 41-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday and charged with making a false bomb threat and disruption of a school.
She did not leave her name on the voicemail, but the school’s caller ID recorded the number, an arrest report said.
Staff members at the school listened to the message the next morning and contacted Cocoa police.
The school was evacuated, but no weapons or explosive devices were found.
Investigators located the woman’s phone number in school records and a resource officer confirmed that her child had gotten into an argument Feb. 3 with a cafeteria worker because he wanted more food.
The state attorney’s office filed paperwork ordering the woman’s arrest on April 7. Officials arrested her Wednesday.
