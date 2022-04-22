Review: Gathering again for Church is a long, memorable and hits-filled night at Spokane Arena

“If there’s drinking and a fight, it must be a country music concert,” country music star Eric Church quipped before singing his hit “These Boots” about one-third into his Gathering Again tour stop at Spokane Arena on April 16.

I was standing nearby the kerfuffle, which Church playfully admonished from the theater-in-the-round stage by practically waving his finger. I saw security escort two couples away from the pit floor area and outside the Arena, and my best guess is that they got a little too aggressive in jockeying for a spot to have Church autograph their cowboy boots during “These Boots.”

Or maybe they were just inebriated from drinking at a country music concert. Someone from this same section also decided to discard their empty plastic beer cup on the stage preconcert. Very classy.

Church’s near-capacity concert (more than 11,000 tickets were sold, I’m told) was my first big music venue concert since indoor mask mandates were lifted in Washington in March, and it was a humdinger. Church performed 29 songs in a 2½ concert, and he never let up. There were no intermissions or long instrumentals. He was a truly impressive Energizer Bunny.

This was this country music fan’s third or fourth time seeing Church in concert, and I don’t remember him being this all-in; it was awesome. Here are other observations from Church’s Gather Again tour stop at Spokane Arena:

Church is very kind to his fans, especially young kids. He autographed numerous items throughout the evening, everything from cowboy boots and hats to posters and signs.

The crystal-clear singalongs were with some of his biggest hits: “Drink in My Hand,” “Pledge Allegiance to the Hag,” “Smoke a Little Smoke,” “These Boots,” “Talladega,” “Give Me Back My Hometown” and “Springsteen.” Church covered songs by Ray LaMontagne, Bruce Springsteen and Sammy Johns.

Aside from the thunderous ovation at night’s end near midnight, the next-loudest applause was for backup singer Joanna Cotten, who belted an especially big, impressive and long note in the duet “Like Jesus Does” with Church.

Does Church sweat? He wore what looked like a black, crushed velvet shirt, and there wasn’t a single sweat stain after 2½ hours. What gives? I’m also just realizing that I don’t know what he looks like without sunglasses.

Perhaps the only sour note of the evening was the very long wait time for the concert to begin. Doors opened at 6:30 p.m., and the show was scheduled to start at 8. Church took the stage at 9:10. There were no opening acts, and the preconcert music was low volume and subpar. One attendee could be overheard saying, “Let’s not applaud when he finally takes the stage.”

Church ended his memorable marathon concert with “Sinners Like Me” solo. It was an unexpectedly lowkey, genuine and nice way to bring to a close gathering again with the country music star. Take me to Church – any time.