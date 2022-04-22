Logan Stankoven scores hat trick in Blazers’ rout of Chiefs, lead series 1-0
UPDATED: Fri., April 22, 2022
The Kamloops Blazers didn’t give Spokane’s upset bid a chance to take root Friday.
Kamloops’ Logan Stankoven posted a hat trick, and former Chiefs star Luke Toporowski added two third-period goals as the Blazers roared to a 9-0 romp in the first round of the teams’ Western Hockey League playoff series in Kamloops, British Columbia.
Stankoven scored his first goal 44 seconds into the game, and the Blazers led 3-0 through the first 20 minutes. Stankoven also scored in the second and third periods.
Toporowski, traded from Spokane to Kamloops in January, scored two goals in a four-minute span in the third.
Spokane goaltenders Mason Beaupit and Cooper Michaluk combined for 35 saves.
