Spokane Indians break out for five runs in 7th inning for 7-3 win over Hillsboro

From staff reports

Spokane had one chance to blow the game open, and the Indians didn’t waste it.

Spokane broke out for five runs in the seventh inning to rally for a 7-3 victory over Hillsboro in a Northwest League showdown at Avista Stadium on Friday night.

After the first two batters reached base in the seventh, Drew Romo singled to left to drive in Benjamin Sems to even the score at 3-3.

A walk loaded the bases, and a fielding error by Hops first baseman Axel Andueza allowed Zac Veen and Romo to score to take a 5-3 lead. After Daniel Montano’s run-scoring groundout, Andueza committed his second error of the inning to allow Bladimir Restituyo to cross home plate for a 7-3 lead.

Veen was 3 for 5 and scored three runs. Restituyo compiled three runs batted in, and Grant Lavigne added two hits.

Restituyo’s run-scoring sacrifice fly in the first inning tied the game at 1-1. The Indians’ center fielder also had an infield single in the third to pull Spokane within 3-2.

Spokane starting pitcher Will Ethridge gave up a run in each of the first three innings, but he settled down and didn’t surrender another run. He scattered five hits over seven innings, struck out five and walked one.

His performance followed an outing at Eugene last Saturday in which Ethridge allowed four runs and didn’t escape the fifth inning.

Spokane relievers Anderson Pilar and Robinson Hernandez pitched scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth.