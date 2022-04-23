100 years ago in Spokane: The city’s streetcar saga would end in ‘public calamity’ if too many people voted no on a significant measure, an S-R editorial warned

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column, click here .

A historic vote was approaching on the future of Spokane’s streetcar network, and the city commissioners were united in urging a yes vote.

They issued a statement to voters that read, in part: “The new franchise will give us the lowest fare of any city in the Northwest. It bridges over the present difficulties and gives the companies another chance to make good, if they have the will to do so. If they are to profit by past experience, they will court public favor by giving better service at a rate within the ability of their patrons to pay.”

The new agreement would combine the city’s two private streetcar systems into one system, under the control of The Washington Water Power Co. The proposal would guarantee a six-cent fare for at least three years.

A fare hike to eight cents precipitated the current streetcar crisis. The city commissioners said they hoped that fares would stay at six cents even after three years – or even drop to five cents because of the economies achieved by consolidation.

The Spokesman-Review editorial page opined that the defeat of the streetcar measure would be a “public calamity,” resulting in the loss of all streetcar service.

Also on this day

(From the Associated Press)

1898: Spain declared war on the United States, which responded in kind two days later.

2005: the recently created video-sharing website YouTube uploaded its first clip, “Me at the Zoo,” which showed YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim standing in front of an elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo.