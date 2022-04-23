Dylan Morris, Michael Penix Jr. shine as Sam Huard struggles at UW Huskies scrimmage

By Mike Vorel Seattle Times

There was no room.

Dylan Morris made room.

Specifically, the sophomore quarterback made the play of the day on Saturday – rifling a pass into an impossible window that walk-on wide receiver Nick Juran hauled in on a post route for a 46-yard touchdown in an 11-on-11 scrimmage drill.

In UW’s 12th spring practice – and its first open to the public – Morris completed six of 11 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown during live scrimmage sessions. Morris, junior Indiana transfer Michael Penix Jr. and redshirt freshman Sam Huard received equal reps with the starters.

The 6-foot-3, 214-pound Penix started slow but finished 8-for-16 passing for 116 yards and a pair of touchdowns to wide receiver Giles Jackson – a 5-yarder on a crossing route in the back of the end zone, and a picturesque 20-yard back-shoulder laser to the right corner.

Huard had more significant struggles, completing 3 of 11 passes for 54 yards and a deep ball that was easily intercepted by safety Julius Irvin along the left sideline.

(It’s worth noting that, considering some drills didn’t allow tackling and the coaching staff called some plays dead before the ball-carrier was corralled, these numbers are extremely unofficial.)

Juran – a 6-foot, 185-pound sophomore – didn’t stop there, taking a Huard swing pass for a 25-yard gain. Redshirt freshman running back Jay’Veon Sunday also caught a similar pass from Penix and exploded upfield for 38 yards, making up for an earlier fumble.

Starting lineup

UW’s starting lineup consisted of rotating quarterbacks Morris, Penix and Huard, running back Aaron Dumas, wide receivers Ja’Lynn Polk, Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze, tight end Devin Culp, left tackle Troy Fautanu, left guard Nate Kalepo, center Corey Luciano, right guard Victor Curne and right tackle Matteo Mele, defensive linemen Tuli Letuligasenoa and Kuao Peihopa, edge rushers Zion Tupuola-Fetui and Jeremiah Martin, linebackers Carson Bruener and Alphonzo Tuputala, husky Dominique Hampton, corners Mishael Powell and Jacobe Covington, and safeties Alex Cook and Asa Turner.

Offensively, Culp and Jack Westover both worked with the first-stringers at tight end, while redshirt freshman Geirean Hatchett took a few reps at right guard with Curne sliding out to right tackle. Giles Jackson also worked into the wide receiver rotation with the starters.

Injury issues

An array of Huskies – namely, linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio, running backs Richard Newton, Cameron Davis, Emeka Megwa and Camden Sirmon, defensive lineman Faatui Tuitele and safety Vince Nunley – continue to sit with various injuries. Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Myles Murao, who walked with a noticeable limp, added to that list on Saturday. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Jabez Tinae – who has been limited for most of the spring – was also not in attendance on Saturday. Two possible starters who were noticeably missing from Friday’s practice, left guard Nate Kalepo and cornerback Jacobe Covington, returned to work Saturday. The 6-1, 198-pound Covington was briefly shaken up but later returned to participate fully.

Extra points

• Wide receivers McMillan, Odunze, Polk and Giles Jackson returned punts Saturday.

• While it's sometimes difficult in scrimmage drills – when the quarterback is not allowed to be tackled – to decipher when a play is called dead,

• Dominique Hampton, edge rusher Jeremiah Martin and safety Alex Cook were credited with sacks.

• UW will practice on Tuesday and Thursday next week, before wrapping up spring practices with the Spring Preview – which is free and open to the public – at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.