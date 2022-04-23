A Grip on Sports: The future seems bright in Seattle as the weekend begins

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Saturdays are supposed to be for fun. We’ll stick with that this morning. But we also have to change gears a bit, throwing a cloud over the clear blue sky of the weekend.

• The Mariners’ ongoing homestand is a nearly unending series of bright moments. Friday night the light was supplied by a couple of young stars, Julio Rodriguez and Jarred Kelenic.

Maybe we should call them hopeful stars. They have yet to reach the firmament, though more moments like Friday’s – Rodriguez stroked a two-run double in the fourth, followed one pitch later by Kelenic’s two-run triple – should help them get there.

And that, Jerry Dipoto will tell you, is what the past few years has been about. Building a farm system that can produce players like Rodriguez and Kelenic and Logan Gilbert and Matt Brash and others.

A 5-2 homestand that has pulled the M’s near the top of the A.L. West doesn’t prove anything, of course. Such things have happened before. Just as Rodriguez’s strike outs and Kelenic’s slow start doesn’t disprove their major league readiness. Only time will tell the whole story.

And this year is the time. Not just April but the entire season. It’s what really makes 2022 worth focusing upon. Not whether the M’s will snap their two-decade long streak of falling short of the playoffs. That’s ancillary. How their youngsters perform, what sort of foundation they build for the future, that’s what matters.

If they develop into the players Dipoto hopes they will, success will follow. That’s the theory, anyway.

Last night was one moment in the theory’s favor.

• Washington State will hold its spring game today, though the Cougars aren’t really playing a game. They never really have enough depth for that.

It’s a well-defined scrimmage, pitting the offense against the defense with a scoring system that tries to even the playing field.

But which side wins really doesn’t matter. Such scrimmages are all about introductions. Letting the Cougar faithful know who to watch in the fall. From Cameron Ward to Armani Marsh, there are names every Cougar fan knows. But there are linemen to learn about – on both sides of the ball. New running backs. New receivers. New linebackers. New lots of things. Heck, a lot of new coaches.

That’s what today is about. Introductions to the new.

• There comes a time in every life when we have to confront our mortality. Everyone faces it. Even athletes. Exceptional athletes. Accomplished ones. Seemingly invincible ones.

That moment occurred this week for many who were part of Gonzaga’s 1999 basketball team that introduced the nation to the little school in Spokane.

Jeremy Eaton epitomized many things about the early years of Gonzaga’s seemingly endless basketball run. Friendship. Family. Fortitude. And fun.

Eaton died Thursday night, ending a year-long battle with an insidious cancer that stole his life but not his lust for it.

That’s the thrust of the memories his GU teammates shared with Dave Boling yesterday, remembering the lithe forward’s never-ending optimism over the past year.

Eaton didn’t win his last fight. But he didn’t lose either. He made sure of that.

WSU: The baseball team built a seven-run lead at Oregon but couldn’t hold it. … The Cougars will hold their final spring scrimmage today and then begin getting ready for the first full year under Dickert. We linked Jon Wilner’s piece on Dickert yesterday but it also ran in the S-R this morning, so we link it again. … This morning, Wilner has a mailbag in the Mercury News. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college football, USC’s spring game will be televised by ESPN. That piece of information is offered so you know how much things have changed in Los Angeles in the past year. … It even dwarfs UCLA’s spring showcase today. … Washington has a receiver who wants to make a strong impression. … Oregon State may be ready to make a run at the North title. … The Oregon trial continued Friday. … Colorado will holds its big spring scrimmage today as well. … Utah is finishing up its spring drills and looking forward. … In basketball news, there will be a new on-court leader for Colorado.

Gonzaga: We mentioned Boling’s stories above. He wrote this column about Eaton and his impact on his teammates. He also has this story about Casey Calvary’s thoughts. … Theo Lawson has the news story. … The baseball team continued to march through conference play, defeating Saint Mary’s on the road. … Around the WCC, there are big holes to fill at BYU.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Portland State spent a lot of money hiring an athletic director. It was money it needs elsewhere, according to John Canzano. … Speaking of money, Montana State, which finishes up spring practice today, gave a lot of it to its women’s and men’s basketball coaches recently.

Preps: Dave Nichols has his usual roundup of Friday’s action.

Indians: Friday nights are for rallies, right? At least last night was for Spokane, which came back from a deficit for a 7-3 win over Hillsboro.

Chiefs: The first-round WHL playoff series couldn’t have started much worse for Spokane, with Kamloops claiming a 9-0 victory. At least it’s just one game.

Mariners: The youngsters’ heroics helped the M’s earn a 4-1 win over visiting Kansas City last night.

Seahawks: Don’t be surprised if the Hawks use draft picks on defenders.

Storm: Seattle can’t wait to play its season in a new palace.

Kraken: A strong second period lifted the Wild over visiting Seattle 6-3.

• We’re not sure what the weather will be like in Pullman today, but we know we’re going to be enjoying some sunshine on our trip. That’s something we’ve looked forward to for a while. Maybe since November. Until later …