UPDATED: Sat., April 23, 2022

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix ESPN

7:30 a.m.: NHRA: Qualifying (Taped) FS1

Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: GEICO 500 Fox 28

4:30 p.m.: NHRA: The NHRA SpringNationals (Taped) FS1

Baseball, college

11 a.m.: Georgia at Alabama ESPN2

11 a.m.: North Carolina at Virginia ESPNU

Noon: Arizona St. at Arizona Pac-12

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay or Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees MLB

1 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego or N.Y. Mets at Arizona MLB

1 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle Root

4 p.m.: Milwaukee at Philadelphia ESPN

Basketball, NBA playoffs

10 a.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago ABC

12:30 p.m.: Golden State at Denver ABC

4 p.m.: Miami at Atlanta TNT

6:30 p.m.: Phoenix at New Orleans TNT

Bowling

9 a.m.: PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals (Taped) FS1

Football, college

3 p.m.: Jackson St. Spring Game ESPNU

Football, USFL

Noon: New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay NBC

Golf

5 a.m.: DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans CBS

Noon: PGA Tour Champions: ClubCorp Classic Golf

4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: LA Open Golf

Hockey, NHL

1 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia TNT

Rugby, men

11:30 a.m.: MLR: New England at Rugby New York FS1

Soccer, men

6 a.m.: Premier League: West Ham United at Chelsea USA

8:30 a.m.: Premier League: Everton at Liverpool USA

10 a.m.: MLS: Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF ESPN

12:30 p.m.: MLS: N.Y. Red Bulls at Orlando City SC ESPN

2 p.m.: MLS: L.A. FC at FC Cincinnati FS1

Softball, college

9 a.m.: Ohio St. at Michigan ESPN2

9 a.m.: LSU at Georgia ESPNU

3 p.m.: Washington at Oregon Pac-12/Washington

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

11:45 a.m.: Washington St. at Oregon 700-AM

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 1080-AM

Noon: Kansas City at Seattle 1080-AM

Baseball, NWL

1 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

