On the Air
UPDATED: Sat., April 23, 2022
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix ESPN
7:30 a.m.: NHRA: Qualifying (Taped) FS1
Noon: NASCAR Cup Series: GEICO 500 Fox 28
4:30 p.m.: NHRA: The NHRA SpringNationals (Taped) FS1
Baseball, college
11 a.m.: Georgia at Alabama ESPN2
11 a.m.: North Carolina at Virginia ESPNU
Noon: Arizona St. at Arizona Pac-12
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay or Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees MLB
1 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego or N.Y. Mets at Arizona MLB
1 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle Root
4 p.m.: Milwaukee at Philadelphia ESPN
Basketball, NBA playoffs
10 a.m.: Milwaukee at Chicago ABC
12:30 p.m.: Golden State at Denver ABC
4 p.m.: Miami at Atlanta TNT
6:30 p.m.: Phoenix at New Orleans TNT
Bowling
9 a.m.: PBA Playoffs: Quarterfinals (Taped) FS1
Football, college
3 p.m.: Jackson St. Spring Game ESPNU
Football, USFL
Noon: New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay NBC
Golf
5 a.m.: DP World Tour: The ISPS Handa Championship Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans CBS
Noon: PGA Tour Champions: ClubCorp Classic Golf
4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: LA Open Golf
Hockey, NHL
1 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia TNT
Rugby, men
11:30 a.m.: MLR: New England at Rugby New York FS1
Soccer, men
6 a.m.: Premier League: West Ham United at Chelsea USA
8:30 a.m.: Premier League: Everton at Liverpool USA
10 a.m.: MLS: Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF ESPN
12:30 p.m.: MLS: N.Y. Red Bulls at Orlando City SC ESPN
2 p.m.: MLS: L.A. FC at FC Cincinnati FS1
Softball, college
9 a.m.: Ohio St. at Michigan ESPN2
9 a.m.: LSU at Georgia ESPNU
3 p.m.: Washington at Oregon Pac-12/Washington
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
11:45 a.m.: Washington St. at Oregon 700-AM
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 1080-AM
Noon: Kansas City at Seattle 1080-AM
Baseball, NWL
1 p.m.: Hillsboro at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.