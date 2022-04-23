Seattle Storm open WNBA preseason, make Climate Pledge debut with rout of Sparks

Percy Allen Seattle Times

Basketball fans clad in green and yellow flocked to Seattle Center once again Saturday night to get a glimpse of the Storm in a preseason opener that served as a tuneup for the WNBA team and a homecoming of sorts for everyone else.

Before the game, Lisa Brummel, one of three Storm owners, greeted several spectators with handshakes and hugs.

“Congratulations, the place looks amazing,” a Storm fan said to Brummel in regards to Climate Pledge Arena, which hosted its first Storm game.

Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart wasted little time breaking in the $1.15 billion venue and making themselves feels right at home while combining for 38 points and leading Seattle to an 81-68 victory against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Loyd led the way early and canned 15 of her 18 points in the first quarter on 6-for-12 shooting, including 4 of 8 from deep. She also had six rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes.

Stewart had her best moments in the second period before finishing with 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting, including 3 of 5 from long range. She also tallied four assists and three rebounds in 22 minutes.

Loyd and Stewart were more than enough firepower for the Storm, which never trailed, to overpower the Sparks with a makeshift lineup missing Sue Bird, who sat at the far end of the bench in street clothes and injured center Mercedes Russell.

Loyd’s early dominance and a 14-2 run at the end of the first quarter gave Seattle a 31-15 lead.

Stewart took over in the second period and the Storm went ahead 47-26 at halftime.

Stewart and Loyd left late in the third quarter with the Storm up 65-37 and enjoyed the rest of the game on the bench with Bird.

Seattle held Los Angeles to 30.8% percent shooting, including 5 of 26 on three-pointers.

The Storm, which shot 44.8% from the floor and 35.5% behind the arc, led by as many as 28 points before pulling its starters in the third quarter and being outscored 27-15 in the fourth.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa led LA with 13 points while Chennedy Carter had 11 and Brittney Sykes 10.

Seattle plays its final preseason game Thursday at Phoenix.