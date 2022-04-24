The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Driver arrested after killing pedestrian in Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood

UPDATED: Sun., April 24, 2022

By Monica Velez Seattle Times

A 33-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence after he struck and killed a man who was walking on the sidewalk in Seattle’s Interbay neighborhood Saturday night.

The driver was headed north on 15th Avenue West at a fast speed, according to Seattle police. He passed another car near Gilman Drive West; then he lost control of the car and drove onto the sidewalk, hitting the man.

A witness called the police at around 10:48 p.m. The driver stayed at the scene, was checked for signs of impairment and was booked into King County Jail for investigation of vehicular manslaughter.

