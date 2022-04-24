Family Calendar for April 25-May 1 – Imaginarium: Creative Play for Preschoolers, STEM and writing

Circle of Security Parenting Classes – An eight-week program to strengthen your relationship with your young child and meet with other families. Gift cards are given based on attendance. Open to caregivers and their children ages 6 and younger residing in northeast Spokane. Tuesdays through May 3, 6 p.m. Northeast Community Center, 4001 N. Cook St. Free. (509) 487-1603.

Soar Into Summer – Pick up a wood cutout butterfly from Avenue West Gallery and decorate it to be displayed and/or sold through June. Must be returned to Avenue West by May 30. Open to artists of all ages. Mondays through May 30, Avenue West Gallery, 907 W. Boone Ave., Suite B. $5. (509) 838-4999.

Storytime Play and Learn – Share books and songs and spend time in open play with learning activities and craft projects. Open to preschoolers and their families. Available at various times and library branches throughout the week. Visit spokanelibrary.org for more information. Mondays through Dec. 31, Spokane Public Library. Free.

Youth Pottery With Alydia Grover – Learn how to make pinch pots, coil pots, the basic knowledge of throwing pots on the wheel and about tools, terminology and studio etiquette. Mondays through May 16, 6-8 p.m. Open to children ages 11-15. Cost includes tools for studio use only, studio glazes, wheels and the firing of all finished works. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $135. (208) 930-1876.

Bingo and Pie – Eat pie, play bingo and win at the Colton and LaCrosse branches of Whitman County Library. Monday, 12:30 p.m. LaCrosse Library, 107 S. Main St., LaCrosse. Free.

Scribbler’s Society Virtual Writing Club – Writers of all ages meet via Zoom to write, edit drafts and take part in critique sessions. Email Lindsay Moore at lmoore@cdalibrary.org to register. Monday, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Storytime Shorts – Hear stories that help children learn language and early literacy skills. Every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. Also available on YouTube at scld.org/storytime-shorts-playlist. Tuesday and Thursday. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Imaginarium: Creative Play for Preschoolers – Discover new ways to play together and spark your young one’s healthy mental, social and emotional growth. Meet other families, eat a healthy snack, and get creative. Each program features a playful story time and an optional crafting project. Ages 5 and younger. Tuesday, 1-2 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 279-0299.

Build an Insect: An After-School STEM Event – Learn about insects using the book “How to Build an Insect” and create one of your own. Participants are asked to bring a shoe box or oatmeal box. Tuesday, 4-5 p.m. Liberty Park Library, 402 S. Pittsburg St. Free.

Drop in and Write – Bring works in progress to share, get inspired with creative prompts and spend focused time writing. Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Virtual Storytime – A virtual story time for preschoolers held on Zoom. Visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events to register. Wednesday, 10-10:30 a.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Wonder Wednesdays – A virtual story time featuring books about imagination, creativity, adventure and exploration. Visit cdalibrary.com/library-events for the Zoom link. Wednesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Preschool Story Science: Shapes – Storytime and hands-on science learning for preschoolers ages 3-5. Wednesday, 2-3 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.

Drawing Fundamentals for Teens – Marlene Laurich leads students in line, shape, form and space drawing techniques. Open to children ages 12-15. Sponsored by the Kalispel Tribe youth art grant. Supplies and snacks provided. Call (509) 448-9277 or visit createarts.org to register. Masks required. Wednesday, 3-5 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Lego Club – Join Miss Delaney for an after-school STEM program all things Lego. Wednesday, 4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Online Storytime – Read stories, sing songs and share fingerplays. Open to children ages 2-5 and their families. Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. Register at scld.org. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Drop in and Play – Play board and card games together in a relaxing, positive environment. Open to all ages. Thursday, Noon-2 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

PRIDE Schools Enrollment Night – An enrollment information night for prospective PRIDE Prep Middle School students entering sixth through eighth grades, prospective Innovation High School students entering ninth through 12th grades and their guardians. Meet teachers, take a tour and talk with current students. Thursday, 4-6 p.m. PRIDE Prep, 811 E. Sprague Ave. (509) 309-7680.

Bingo and Pie – Eat pie, play bingo and win at the Colton and LaCrosse Branches of Whitman County Library. Thursday, 6 p.m. Colton Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. (509) 229-5278.

Legacy Factor Parenting Workshop – A two-day workshop designed to empower and equip parents to shift their family atmosphere from surviving to thriving. Parents are shown how to push into a tangible heart connection with their children using practical tools and exercises. There will also be a separate, children-only workshop. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. The Center, Love Factor Newman Lake, 6701 N. Idaho Road, Newman Lake. $39 adults registration; $27 child registration. (208) 329-7676.

Dungeons and Dragons for Teens – Play a virtual game of Dungeons and Dragons with teens in the Spokane area. All skill levels welcome. For more information and to register, visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Friday, 3-5 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Self-Published Story Time – Join Miss Delaney on the Children’s Library Facebook page as she reads stories written by self-published authors. Visit cdalibrary.org for more information. Friday, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson, then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Game Night in Palouse – From board games to card games and from Magic the Gathering to mahjong, there will be plenty of fun options for all ages whether flying solo or in a group. Friday, 6:30-9 p.m. Palouse Library, 120 E. Main St., Palouse. Free. (509) 397-4366.

Trivia: “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” – Questions cover magical creatures, the rise of Dumbledore and Tom Riddle, the crimes of Grindelwald and the magical world of the 1920s. Open to all ages. Register at scld.org. Friday, 7-8 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Youth Pottery With Alydia Grover – Learn how to make pinch pots, coil pots, the basic knowledge of throwing pots on the wheel and about tools, terminology and studio etiquette. Open to children ages 7 and older. Saturdays through May 21, 10 a.m.-noon. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $135. (208) 930-1876.

Science From Home – Librarian Molly presents a science experiment each week on the library’s Facebook page facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. For children ages 8 and older and their families. Saturday, 10-11 a.m. Spokane County Library District. Free. (509) 893-8200.

Intro to Wet Felting: Slippers – Learn how to wet felt and finish the class with a pair of slippers. Open to students ages 16 and older. Register at gizmo-cda.org/classes.html. Cost does not include fiber. Instructed by Elyse Hochstadt. Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $120. (208) 929-4029.

Children’s Day, Book Day Celebration – Celebrate Children’s Day, Book Day with a story and book-making craft. Saturday, 11 a.m.-noon. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.