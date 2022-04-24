In-state offensive tackle Nathan Pritchard pledges to Washington State

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Nathan Pritchard, an offensive tackle from Auburn, Washington, became Washington State’s second commit – and second in-state recruit – of the 2023 class when he pledged to the Cougars’ program this past weekend.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder out of Auburn Riverside High announced his decision Friday over Twitter.

Pritchard is a three-star prospect, a top-100 offensive tackle nationally and a top-20 prep player in Washington, per 247Sports.com. He chose WSU over offers from Boise State, Colorado State, Nevada, San Diego State and Utah State.

“Playing for the state of Washington was what I dreamed of growing up,” Pritchard told 247Sports.com.

Pritchard anchored Auburn Riverside at right tackle last season and helped the Class 3A Ravens to an unbeaten regular season. They lost to Kelso in a state tournament play-in game.

Since taking over as WSU coach in November, Jake Dickert has stressed the importance of recruiting Evergreen State products. The Cougars secured their first commitment of the 2023 class earlier this month from Trey Leckner, a skill player from Glacier Peak High in Snohomish who ranks as the No. 15 prep recruit in Washington, according to 247Sports.com.