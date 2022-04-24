Oregon woman arrested in death of her 3-year-old child

Associated Press

Associated Press

ALBANY, Ore. – An Oregon woman has been arrested in the alleged murder of her 3-year-old child, authorities said.

The 32-year-old woman was pulled over in a traffic stop in the city of Albany over the weekend.

Police said they came to believe she was a danger to herself and others, and that they needed to check on her child immediately. Officers then searched a residence where the child’s body was found.

The woman was taken into custody and being held without bail at the Linn County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and criminal mistreatment.

Albany is a city of 56,000 people located about 65 miles south of Portland.