Party goers throw bottles, cans at police near university

EUGENE, Ore. – Officers had glass bottles and canned food thrown at them when they attempted to break up a party that drew as many as 1,000 people to a neighborhood near the University of Oregon, police said.

Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner said the weekend party included underage drinkers, college-age individuals and their parents. Skinner called the party an embarrassment for those involved and said the attempted assault on officers was inexcusable.

The party occurred as the University of Oregon was hosting “Duck Day,” a fan festival named after the school’s mascot that includes an intrasquad football game and other events

Following the football game, the city called in 10 officers on overtime to patrol the area around the university. The officers intervened in numerous house parties and issued more than two dozen citations for alcohol possession by minors and open container violations, police said.