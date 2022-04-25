29-year-old arrested for shooting man at Spokane Valley apartment complex

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 29-year-old man suspected in a February killing at a Spokane Valley apartment complex.

Shayne R. Galloway is accused of shooting and killing Joseph B. Quinn, 34. The arrest at the Days Inn Suites, 1215 S. Garfield Road, on Friday was conducted by the Spokane County SWAT team, U.S. Marshals Service Task Force, and Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies.

On Feb. 6 witnesses reported yelling and arguing at Village Square Apartments, 9310 E. Montgomery Ave., before gunshots were heard, according to court documents.

Deputies found Quinn breathing near the courtyard pool, but he died soon afterward.

Witnesses told police that Quinn had assaulted his ex-girlfriend, and stole her car, according to court documents.

Galloway sent messages to multiple people that the ex-girlfriend was his best friend and that he was going to do something about Quinn hurting her, according to court documents.

Galloway stayed with the woman for a few days in hopes of protecting her, his text messages indicate.

“I really wanna see you, especially since I may very well be catching a life sentence or a body bag in the real near future,” Galloway wrote the morning before the shooting.

Cell phone records show Galloway and the ex-girlfriend’s father, drove to the Valley apartment complex where Quinn was killed and left a short time later, according to court documents.

Investigators indicated they believe a woman, who knew Galloway, had lured Quinn to the apartment complex where he was shot by Galloway.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation remains active and additional charges and arrests are possible.

Galloway also faces charges from a July traffic stop where detectives found large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin and Xanax. At the time of the traffic stop, Galloway showed signs of intoxication and admitted to using all three drugs that morning.

He was charged with possessing drugs with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm. A judge issued a bench warrant in November on the case after Galloway failed to show up for a court hearing.

Galloway remains in the Spokane County Jail on a more than $1 million bond for the two cases .