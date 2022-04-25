Four-star prospect Wesley Yates announces offer from Gonzaga

Gonzaga became the 23rd and most recent school to offer 2023 four-star prospect Wesley Yates, the Texas native announced on Twitter Monday afternoon.

A 6-foot-4, 200-pound shooting guard from Beaumont, Texas, Yates is considered the third-rated prospect in the state of Texas, the nation’s sixth-rated shooting guard and 34th-rated prospect in the recruiting class of 2023.

According to 247Sports.com, Yates also lists offers from Baylor, Auburn, Alabama, Stanford, Washington, Georgetown, Houston, LSU, Texas and others. He’s already taken visits to Auburn, Washington and Stanford, per the recruiting website.

Yates averaged 19.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.0 assists per game during his junior season at Beaumont United High School and was recently one of 48 high school prospects to participate in the USA Basketball junior minicamp that was held in conjunction with the Final Four in New Orleans.

The Texas native is one of three uncommitted prospects in the 2023 class with an offer from Gonzaga. The Bulldogs are also pursuing four-star shooting guard Dusty Stromer, a Southern California native, and five-star small forward JJ Taylor.