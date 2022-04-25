More Paul McCartney tickets go on sale – and what you need to know about Thursday’s concert at Spokane Arena

Reserve tickets are being released for sale throughout the week via ticketswest.com for Paul McCartney’s Thursday concert in Spokane.

The tickets still cost hundreds of dollars each, depending on the seat. But a search for tickets through the website Monday afternoon turned up dozens of seats across most sections – upper level, lower level, and even the floor – of Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena.

The Spokane concert kicks off McCartney’s “Got Back” tour this year. The 79-year-old has had a penchant for playing concerts that can last three hours, featuring dozens of songs from his seven decades of making music with the Beatles, Wings and from his solo career . Fans can expect to hear an early fast-charging Beatles’ classic such as “A Hard Day’s Night” to launch the show and will almost certainly be rewarded with some of rock music’s most enduring songs such as “Let it Be,” “Yesterday” and “Hey Jude.”

For those who have bought tickets, the Arena staff is passing along a few helpful things to know.

First, a beer garden and outside merchandise center opens at 4 p.m. Thursday. People must have a ticket for the show for admittance. Arena doors open at 6 p.m. There is no opening act so concertgoers are encouraged to be in their seats should the show start at 8 p.m. Security will be tight and guests are required to enter through metal detectors, so arrive early.

Regarding ticketing, fans should ensure they have their digital ticket downloaded to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay app prior to arrival. All food stands are cashless. Guests may carry one clear bag that does not exceed 14-by-14-by-6 inches in size or a small clutch, purse or wallet that does not exceed 4½-by-6½ inches in size.

Handheld signs, banners and flags are welcome for this event, but may not be larger than 18-by-24 inches. Signs, banners and flags may not be mounted to a pole or a stick. They must not include offensive language, be commercial in nature or deemed unsafe by Spokane Arena.

Fans are encouraged to put some effort into their signs. McCartney often invites a fan with an inventive sign onstage and typically is kind enough to grant a request, such as an autograph or photograph.

Regarding merchandise, a limited amount will be available to purchase the day before the concert inside the Integra Meeting Room from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Enter through the northwest doors at Spokane Arena. A limited amount of merchandise will be sold outside the northeast Main Entrance starting at 4 p.m. the day of show.

Merchandise will also be available at three locations inside : by Section 110 in the Integra Meeting Room, along the southeast window wall by Section 120 and directly inside the northeast Main Entrance.

A story about what to expect at the concert Thursday ran in Sunday’s The Spokesman-Review.