Briefs: Compost Fair at Finch Arboretum

From staff reports

The Spokane County Master Composters/Recyclers will host its semi-annual Compost Fair at the Finch Arboretum from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in conjunction with the city’s Arbor Day Celebration.

Participants will learn how to make and use compost from yard and food waste.

The fair is free and open to everyone. Participants who live within Spokane County can receive a free plastic compost bin after completing the activity stations. There is a limit of one bin per household, and proof of residence is required.

Attendees interested in a free compost bin must arrive by 1:30 p.m. to complete all of the compost fair activities by the 2 p.m. close.

For more information on the Compost Fair, call (509) 625-6580. The John A. Finch Arboretum is located at 3404 W. Woodland Blvd.

To help prevent opioid misuse, the Drug Enforcement Administration is partnering with communities for drug take back events throughout the state on Saturday.

Prescriptions, over-the-counter medications, vape pens, and other e-cigarette devices will be accepted at these events. Medications can remain in their original containers and labels do not need to be removed. Medications not in their original containers also will be accepted. Vape pens and e-cigarettes with batteries removed will be collected.

There are also take back disposal containers available on a regular basis at pharmacies and medical buildings throughout the area. To find an event or container, visit med-project.org.

If you are unable to visit a participating location, Washington residents are able to request a pre-paid, pre-addressed medication mail-back envelope through the MED-Project program.