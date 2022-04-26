Here’s a look at local COVID numbers for Monday, April 25
Tue., April 26, 2022
The Spokane Regional Health District reported 149 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and from over the weekend.
The district reported no additional deaths.
There are 15 patients hospitalized in Spokane County hospitals with COVID-19.
The Panhandle Health District reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and over the weekend.
There are two Panhandle residents hospitalized with the virus.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.