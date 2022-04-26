Here’s a look at local COVID-19 numbers for Tuesday, April 26

The Spokane Regional Health District reported 55 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Tuesday.

There are 14 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Spokane County .

The Panhandle Health District reported six new COVID cases and one additional death on Tuesday.

There have been 958 deaths due to COVID-19 in Panhandle residents.

There is one Panhandle resident hospitalized with the virus.