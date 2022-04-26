Locally: Spokane volleyball official Margie Ray named deputy coordinator of west coast collegiate consortium

From staff and wire reports

Margie Ray of Spokane, who has been a member of the Spokane Area Volleyball Referee’s Association for three decades and a veteran Division I national finals official, has been named deputy coordinator of the new Women’s Volleyball Officials Western Consortium.

Through the consortium, a first for NCAA Division I women’s volleyball, the Big West, Big Sky, Mountain West, Pac-12 and West Coast Conference will collaborate on all officiating matters including recruitment, training, scheduling and evaluation of game officials. The W5 includes 55 Division I programs with a combined 17 national championship game appearances since 2000.

Joan Powell, a USA Volleyball and NCAA National referee for more than four decades, will serve as coordinator of officials and have lead responsibility for the Big West, Mountain West and Pac-12. Ray, who has presided over the NCAA Division I championship match five times in a 17-year career, will have lead responsibility for the WCC and Big Sky.

“I am excited to be a part of this groundbreaking consortium,” Ray is quoted in the release announcing her role in the new officials program. She said she was eager to work “alongside Joan with the vision, focus and direction this consortium is set to move in.”

Awards

The Hagadone High Character Award, in its second year and in memory of late newspaper executive Duane Hagadone, who founded the North Idaho Hall of Fame, was a highlight of the awards presented at the organization’s 59th banquet April 16 at The Coeur d’Alene Resort.

It goes to one female and one male athlete at each of the District 1 and District 2 high schools who excel in the classroom and as a teammate. Hagadone died April 24, 2021, at age 88.

Female recipients: Cara Anderson, Logos; Grace Allen, Moscow; Hannah Tweit, Kendrick; Katharine Duuck, Nezperce; Abigail Brown, Timberline; Hailee Bohman, Troy; Isabella Lucky, Coeur d’Alene Charter; Kendall Pickford, Lake City; Hanna Christensen, Post Falls; Arlene See, Lakeland; Samantha Wilfong, Timberlake; Emma Chambers, Potlatch; Camden Barger, Grangeville, Skylar Burke, Coeur d’Alene; Haylee Potts, Kellogg; Jaden House, Wallace; Riley Valley, Wallace; Savannah Weymouth, Clark Fork; Jessica Holmes, Genesee; Maddison Arlint, Lewiston; Abby Tiller, Kootenai; Hope Aasgard, St. Maries; Asha Abubakari, Bonners Ferry.

Male recipients: Zack Atwood, Logos; Micah Harder, Moscow; Jagger Hewett, Kendrick; Tristan Currall, Nezperce; Micah Nelson, Timberline; Samuel Stoner, Troy; Owen Hughes, Coeur d’Alene Charter; Walker Jump, Lake City; Charles Daniel Sharples, Post Falls; Richie Thomas, Lakeland; James Bilingsley, Timberlake; Tyson Tucker, Potlatch; Caleb Frei, Grangeville; Gunner Giulio, Coeur d’Alene; Charles Bergem, Kellogg; Wyatt Mintkin, Clark Fork; Jacob Krick, Genesee; Braydon Forsman, Lewiston; Carter McGann, Kootenai; Sean Elliott, St. Maries; Ethan Hubbard, Bonners Ferry; Luke Trogden, Mullan.

To see all the high school and college nominees and winners, visit the North Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame website at nihof.org/2021-22-nominees-winners/

Basketball

Roberto Bergersen has left Eastern Washington after one season as a men’s assistant coach to return to his alma mater, Boise State, as an assistant coach. Bergersen, a Boise hall-of-fame player from 1996-99, joined the Eastern staff last season to be with his son Rylan, who was a senior transfer for the Eagles.

College scene

Eastern Washington landed seven student-athletes with area ties and GPAs of 3.2 or above and Idaho had 11 named to Big Sky Conference Fall All-Academic teams in football, men’s and women’s cross country and volleyball.

Eastern: Football: Ty Graham, R-sr., Cheney, 3.57; Seth Harrison, R-so., Coeur d’Alene HS, 3.29. Men’s cross country: Jacob Stripe, jr., Ferris, 3.3. Women’s cross country: Jenni Bissell, fr., Central Valley, 4.0; Lindsay Butler, fr., Lewis and Clark, 4.0. Volleyball: Lindsey Russell, jr., Mead, 3.8; McKenna Russell, jr., Mead, 4.0

Idaho: Football: Nathaniel DeGraw, R-jr., Post Falls; Beau St. John, jr., Liberty; Connor Whitney, jr., West Valley. Men’s cross country: Benjamin Shaw, sr., Riverside. Women’s cross country: Savannah Pratt, fr., Central Valley; Jolene Whiteley, sr., Cheney. Women’s soccer: Madison Haas, sr., Lewiston; Madalynn Lasher, so., Lake City; Margo Schuster, so., Mead. Volleyball: Peyton Claus, fr., Moscow; Allison Munday, sr., Post Falls.

• Twenty seven athletes with area ties who had a minimum 3.25 GPA were named to Cascade Collegiate Conference All-Academic teams in the spring sports of baseball, men’s and women’s golf, softball and men’s and women’s track and field.

College of Idaho: Lukas Brown, sophomore, Mt. Spokane, MT&F; Samantha Dement, senior, Post Falls, WT&F; Logan Hunt, junior, Timberlake, MT&F; Haley Loffer, sr., Lake City, SB. Corban: Kyle Clay, jr., Central Valley, BB. Eastern Oregon: Jalaina Jacobsen, jr., Davenport, WT&F; Garrett Beckman, sr., Lewiston, BB; Shelby Starr, sr., Davenport, SB; Winston Telford, jr., Davenport, MT&F; Olivia Zufelt, jr., Lake City, SB.

Lewis-Clark State: Ciera Bailey, sr., Sandpoint, WT&F; Nikolous Bertling, sr., Bonner’s Ferry, MT&F; Rylee Brown, sr., Coeur d’Alene HS, WT&F; Kyla Currie, so., Lake City, WG; Carter Gordon, so., Lake City, MT&F; Abigail Gorton, so., Bonner’s Ferry, WT&F; Anika Grogan, so., Lewiston, WT&F; Sara Hathaway, so., Clark Fork, WT&F; Abigail Peightal, jr., Timberlake, WT&F; Jaden Phillips, jr., Lewiston, BB; Keelyn Pilcher, so., Moscow, WT&F; Brooklyn Shell, jr., CdA HS, WT&F; Connor Turpin, sr., Lewiston, MT&F; Luke White, sr., Lewiston, BB.

Multnomah: Anais Mills, sr., Garfield-Palouse, WT&F. Northwest: Olivia Sine, so., Central Valley, WT&F. Walla Walla: Marisa Hagerty, sr., Coeur d’Alene Charter, WG.

• Washington State rowing student-athletes Cate Field and Kateryna Maistrenko and the WSU Black Student-Athlete Association were named recipients of the 2022 President’s Award by WSU President Kirk Schulz at the WSU Leadership and Engagement Awards of Distinction on April 19.

Recipients demonstrate exceptional leadership and service to students, WSU and the community.

The BSAA, founded by WSU student-athletes, empowers them to use their voice, speak out about racial injustice, and educate others. Their efforts have led to increased discussion surrounding racial and social issues in the athletic department among student-athletes and staff.

Field, a junior from Burke, Virginia, is a kinesiology major, and Maistrenko, a senior from Kyiv, Ukraine, who is double majoring in economic sciences and international business, have played big roles in the success of the WSU women’s rowing. They are CRCA Scholar Student-Athletes and on the Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll.

• Gonzaga’s women’s varsity 8 was named West Coast Conference Crew of the Month for March, the Zags’ first monthly rowing honor since 2019, after it swept Seattle University, defeated Minnesota in a scrimmage and placed second at the San Diego Crew Classic.

Letters of intent

Rocky Mountain College volleyball: Hailee Templeton, DS, Central Valley; Hayley Bretz, DS, Orofino.

University of Jamestown (S.D.) football: Ashton Peightal, QB, Timberlake.

College of Idaho women’s soccer: Hailey Jo Parks, GK, Lake City.

Westmont College (California) men’s soccer: Alex Reyes, MF, Coeur d’Alene HS.

Soccer

Sean Mapson, who has been the University of Idaho women’s goalkeepers coach since 2018, has been promoted to assistant head coach, Vandals head coach Jeremy Clevenger announced.

Under Mapson, who has been Clevenger’ assistant since he became head coach, the Vandals conceded the fewest goals in program history in 2018, registered six shutouts in 2021 and have won 29 matches, including 10 in 2021.