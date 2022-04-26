Prep roundup: Lucio Reynolds big day leads Gonzaga Prep baseball; Sierra Wyatt slam paces Mead softball

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Baseball

Gonzaga Prep 19, North Central 2: Lucio Reynolds went 5 for 5 with a home run, double and five RBIs and the visiting Bullpups (12-6, 10-5) beat the Wolf Pack (1-15, 1-14) in five innings in a GSL 4A/3A game. Turk Riggan went 3 for 4 and doubled twice with two RBIs for G-Prep. Kian Carruthers went 2 for 3 with a run for NC.

Mead 12, Ferris 2: Dayton Wells struck out 10 over six innings and went 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI and the Panthers (14-3, 13-2) beat the Saxons (4-11, 4-11) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Shae Dorre went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for Mead.

Mt. Spokane 11, Central Valley 0: Tyler Alm struck out seven in a a five-inning complete-game two-hitter and the Wildcats (14-4, 13-2) beat the visiting Bears (9-9, 9-6) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Jaxson Davis went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and Gavin Wideman went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBI.

University 12, Lewis and Clark 0: Tyler Boden struck out eight over five innings and the visiting Titans (14-3, 13-2) shut out the Tigers (7-10, 6-9) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Tuesday. Brandon Faire and Jalen King had three RBIs apiece for U-Hi.

Cheney 6, Ridgeline 2: Quinn Hubbs went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs and the visiting Blackhawks (5-12, 5-10) beat the Falcons (1-15, 1-14) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Tuesday. Tate Hueschkel tossed a complete game and allowed two runs on four hits with three strikeouts.

Clarkston 11, Rogers 1: Lance Heitstumam struck out 12 in a six-inning complete game and the visiting Bantams (5-6, 3-6) beat the Pirates (0-13, 0-10) in a GSL 2A game. Parker Hays went 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs for Clarkston. Justice Bowman had a double and scored for Rogers.

West Valley 7, East Valley 4: John Austin pitched a complete game and didn’t allow a hit after the third inning and the visiting Eagles (12-3, 9-1) beat the Knights (6-9, 5-5) in a GSL 2A game. Caleb Gray had two hits with a double and three RBIs for West Valley. Shane Hawes struck out six over five innings for East Valley.

Lakeside 10, Freeman 0: Jonah Starr struck out six in a five-inning complete-game one-hitter and the Eagles (8-8, 4-4) shut out the visiting Scotties (3-13, 1-8) in a Northeast A game. Dylan Jensen went 3 for 3 with two triples and three RBIs for Lakeside. Ryan Figler prevented the no-hitter for Freeman with a single.

Medical Lake 12, Newport 2: Joe Griffey went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and struck out seven in a five-inning complete game and the visiting Cardinals (12-5, 6-5) beat the Grizzlies ( 4-5, 3-5) in a Northeast 1A League game. Eugene Haas and Jalijah Meacham had two RBIs apiece for Medical Lake.

Kettle Falls 6-16, Liberty 5-2: Gunner Graves struck out 10 in five innings with four RBIs in the second game and the Bulldogs (11-10, 10-10) swept the visiting Lancers (2-17, 2-14) in a Northeast 2B doubleheader. Robbie Adams went 3 for 4 with four RBIs for Kettle Falls.

Northwest Christian 5-2, Chewelah 1-19: The Crusaders (13-3, 10-2) split a Northwest 2B doubleheader with the Cougars (13-2, 9-1)

Reardan 5-10, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 2-3: Caden Day struck out 12 over five innings and went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI in the second game and Reardan (6-9, 4-6) swept the Broncos (7-10) in a Northeast 2B doubleheader. Tate Nelson went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Noah Meyer went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs for Reardan.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 26, Springdale 0: Dane Isaak struck out seven in a four-inning complete game and had two hits with four RBIs and the visiting Warriors (14-2-1) shut out the Chargers (2-7, 2-7) in the first game of a NE 1B doubleheader on Tuesday.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 26, Springdale 2: Carter Pitts went 2 for 3 with an inside the park homer, a triple and five RBIs and the Warriors (15-2-1, 10-1) swept the visiting Chargers (2-8, 2-8). Reece Isaak went 4 for 4 with a double, triple and 3 RBIs for ACH.

Fastpitch Softball

Mead 10, Cheney 3: Sierra Wyatt went 2 for 3 with grand slam and a three-run home run and struck out nine over five innings and the visiting Panthers (9-5, 9-3) beat the Blackhawks (7-7, 7-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Pyper Cagle and Tatum Sloan both went 2 for 3 for Cheney.

Ferris 6, Gonzaga Prep 3: Courtney Miller struck out 14 in a complete game and the Saxons (9-5, 7-5) beat the visiting Bullpups (6-8, 6-6) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Katelin Terry went 1 for 3 with three RBIs for Ferris. Morgan Cervantes went 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI for G-Prep.

University 11, Mt. Spokane 3: Maliyah Mann struck out nine in a complete game and went 3 for 5 with a triple and two RBIs and the visiting Titans (11-3, 10-2) beat the Wildcats (9-5, 9-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Abby Watkins went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs for U-Hi. Payton Dressler had two hits for Mt. Spokane.

Central Valley 13, North Central 3: Sierra Fischer went 1 for 2 with a home run and four RBIs and the Bears (6-8, 6-6) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-11, 1-11) in a six-inning GSL 4A/3A game. Maddie Saty went 1 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs for CV. Isabella Bay went 2 for 2 with a run and an RBI for NC.

Lewis and Clark 18, Ridgeline 13: Olivia Boures went 4 for 5 with two home runs and four RBIs and the visiting Tigers (2-12, 2-10) beat the Falcons (3-9, 3-9) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Halie Resledd went 3 for 5 with a home run, triple and two RBIs for LC. Savannah Smith doubled and had three RBIs and Lilly Triplett went 2 for 3 and hit a triple for Ridgeline.

Clarkston 24, Rogers 6: Joey Miller went 4 for 5 with two doubles, five runs and seven RBIs and the visiting Bantams (6-5, 4-4) beat the Pirates (0-11, 0-8) in a four-inning GSL 2A game. Ryan Combs went 3 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs for Clarkston.

West Valley 8, East Valley 5: Camille Huntley went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and the visiting Eagles (6-5, 5-3) beat the Knights (4-7, 4-5) in a GSL 2A game. Isabel Hilsabeck added a double and and RBI for West Valley. Shelby Swanson homered and Lynzee Holland went 2 for 3 with with three RBIs for EV.

Newport 14, Medical Lake 2 The visiting Grizzlies (2-6) beat the Cardinals (0-7) in an NEA game on Tuesday.

Lakeside 12, Colville 2: The Eagles (11-2, 9-1) beat the Crimson Hawks (3-8, 1-7) in a Northeast A game.

Northwest Christian 7-4, Chewelah 2-3: The Crusaders (12-4, 12-4) swept the Cougars (6-10, 5-9) in a Northwest 2B doubleheader.

Liberty 17-16, Kettle Falls 0-0: The Lancers (15-3, 13-3) swept the Bulldogs (3-11, 2-10) in a Northeast 2B doubleheader.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 15-5, Reardan 10-15: The Broncos (5-11, 3-9) and Reardan (4-13, 4-12) split a Northeast 2B doubleheader.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 15, Springdale 0: Beth Okamoto went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and the Warriors (14-2, 13-0) beat the visiting Chargers (5-10, 4-7) in the first game of a Northeast 1B doubleheader. Kayleigh Elder went 2 for 2 with three runs and two RBIs for ACH. Kinzie McCall struck out four in a four-inning complete game for ACH.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 12, Springdale 2: Whitley Rushton went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and the Warriors (13-2, 13-0) swept the visiting Chargers (5-9, 4-6). Mimi Isaak struck out eight in a five-inning no-hitter for ACH.

Post Falls 15-18, Lake City 0-7: The Trojans (14-4, 11-3) swept the Timberwolves (4-8, 3-5) in an IEL doubleheader.

Spring Boys Soccer

West Valley 5, Shadle Park 0: Lucas Peterson scored a goal with two assists and the Eagles (10-3-0, 7-1-0) shut out the visiting Highlanders (5-8-0, 3-5-0) in a GSL 2A game. Trenton Lobdell scored his first career goal for WV.

Rogers 3, East Valley 2: The visiting Pirates (4-8, 3-5) beat the Knights (3-8, 2-5) in a GSL 2A game.

Pullman 1, Clarkston 0: The Greyhounds (11-2, 9-0) won by forfeit against the Bantams (0-7, 0-7).

Boys Golf

GSL 4A/3A No. 3 at Latah Creek GC: 1, Mead 298. 2, Gonzaga Prep 306. 3, Mt. Spokane 319. 4, Ridgeline 325. 5, Lewis and Clark 329. 6, Central Valley 332. 7, Ferris 342. 8, Cheney 346. 9, University 361. 10, North Central (n/a). 1, Ty Sanders (MtS) 72. T2, Alex Cooke (GP) 74. T2, Matthew Durkin (GP) 74. T2, Griffin Thorpe (Rid) 74. T2, Ben Jones (Mea) 74. T2, Jason Chimienti (Mea) 74.

GSL 2A No. 3 at Palouse Ridge GC: 1, Shadle Park 335. 2, Pullman 352. 3, West Valley 414. 4, Rodgers 437. 5, Clarkston 443. 6, East Valley 486. 1, Parker Legried (Pul) 77. 2, Brayden Kelly (SP) 77. 3, Connor Weber (SP) 78. 4, Jake Wilcox (SP) 79. 5, Trae Fredrickson (Pul) 89. 5, Wyatt Hart (Rog) 89.

Girls Golf

GSL 4A/3A No. 3 at Latah Creek GC: 1, Mead 329. 2, Lewis and Clark 380. 3, Gonzaga Prep 384. 4, Mt. Spokane 390. 5, Ferris 448. 6, Ridgeline 477. 7, Cheney 500. 1, Taylor Mularski (Mea) 71. 2, Brooke Bloom (Mea) 72. 3, Amanda Nguyen (LC) 78. 4, Caelia Fleming (LC) 86. 5, Mia Bontrager (MtS) 87. 6, Madelyn Thorson (Mea) 88.

GSL 2A No. 3 at Palouse Ridge GC: 1, Pullman 380. 2, Clarkston 496. 1 Lauren Greeny (Pul) 76. 2, Ryliann Bednar (Pul) 82. 3, Spencer Cerenzia (WV) 87.

Boys Tennis

Mt. Spokane 5, University 2: No. 1 Singles - Max Molgard (MtS) def Jace Henderson 6-3, 6-4. No. 1 Doubles - Ryan Bro/Lucas Trigg (MtS) def Saxton Schultz/Ben Urzika 7-5, 2-6, 6-2.

Ridgeline 7, North Central 0: No.1 Singles - Tyler Baker (Rid) def. Jordan Steinhart (NC) 6-1, 6-2. No.1 Doubles - Luke Pell/Jack Rau (Rid) def. Andrew Liesees/Josh Heindigner (NC) 7-5, 6-0.

Cheney 5, Central Valley 2: No. 1 singles - Finn Scott (CV) def. Hunter Passey 6-3, 6-4. No. 1 doubles - Andrew McCombs/Sergey Susin (CV) def. Colin Chen/Sam Frenk 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Mead 6, Ferris 1: No. 1 Singles - Jeremy LaSalle (Fer) def. Joe Robl 6-0, 1-6, 6-3. No. 1 Doubles - Andrew Parker/Drew Champlin (Mea) def. Sheldon Hencz/Cameron Lee 6-0, 6-1.

Lewis and Clark 7, Gonzaga Prep 0: No.1 Singles - Alan Zeng (LC) def. Ryan Dougherty (GP) 6-0, 6-1. No.1 Doubles - Will Mroch/Jackson Ellis (LC) def. Luke Lemberg/Jack Sodorff (GP) 6-1, 6-1.

West Valley 7, East Valley 0: No.1 Singles - Conner Kunz (WV) def. Ben Donahue (EV) 6-2, 6-2. No.1 Doubles - Ian Howat/Hunter Napier (WV) def. Juan Morales/Brandon Beeler (EV) 6-1, 6-2.

Girls Tennis

Central Valley 7, Cheney 0: No.1 Singles- Gabby Haigh (CV) def. Adrianna Wood 6-3, 6-3. No.1 Doubles- Katey Winter/Annie Peterson (CV) def. Jenae Potter/Colleen McKinnon 7-5, 6-2.

University 7, Mt. Spokane 0: No. 1 Singles - Drews (UHi) def. Green 6-0, 6-2. No. 1 Doubles - Coe/Stachofsky (UHi) def. Zimmerman/Goold 6-1, 6-4.

Gonzaga Prep 6, Lewis and Clark 1: No. 1 Singles - Juliet McFarland (GP) def. Emily Mallet 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 Doubles - Kate Palelek/Marie Loroz (GP) def. Kaitlyn Kim/Lin Kishiyama 6-2, 6-1

Mead 4, Ferris 3: No. 1 Singles - Ravenna Bryd (Fer) def. Ava Demille 6-2, 6-3. No. 1 Doubles - Lizzie Hardy/Savannah Dean (Mea) def. Rylee Lupton/Mary Tesarik 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Ridgeline 5, North Central 2: No. 1 Singles - Gabrielle Lingo (Rid) def. Grace Lindsey 6-1, 6-1. No.1 Doubles - Amy Howlet/Emma Denny (NC) def. Prasifha Krishnas/Gianna Longo 2-6, 7-5, 6-3.

East Valley 4, West Valley 3: No. 1 singles - Tiffany Phout (EV) def. Janneke Jogems (WV) 6-0, 6-1. No. 1 doubles - Athena Lyons-Huss/Grace Stoner (EV) def. Sutton Nordhus/Kendall Nordhus (WV) 6-1, 0-6, 6-1.