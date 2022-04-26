Special hunt permit application deadline midnight on May 19

Hunters can submit special hunt applications through May 19 for 2022 deer, elk, mountain goat, moose, bighorn sheep and fall turkey seasons.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will conduct a random drawing from this year’s applicants to select 2022 permit winners in June. Qualified hunters with a special permit gain the opportunity to hunt at special times or places authorized by a general hunting license.

Special hunt permits offer a chance to participate in a unique hunt while directly supporting conservation and management in Washington.

To apply for a deer or elk special permit, hunters must first buy a hunting license before applying with their preferred hunt choices, according to an agency news release.

Applicants for mountain goat, moose and bighorn sheep do not need to buy a license before they apply.

Instructions and details on applying for special permit hunts begin on page 16 of Washington’s 2022 Big Game Hunting Seasons and Regulations pamphlet, available on WDFW’s website and in print at dealer locations across the state, and on the vendor website later this month.

“Special permit hunts provide a unique opportunity for hunters to hunt with fewer crowds and higher success rate,” said Anis Aoude, WDFW game division manager. “Our district biologists closely monitor the wildlife populations in their area and we update permit numbers annually to support sustainable wildlife populations and recreational harvest opportunities.”

Hunters can buy applications and licenses from license vendors, in person at the Natural Resources Building in Olympia, regional offices, or on WDFW’s website.

Hunters must submit their applications on the website at fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov/login. Hunters can also purchase a variety of general season licenses at these locations for hunting opportunities that do not require a special permit. Hunters buying and applying online must create a username and password in the department’s WILD system if they have not already done so.

Most special hunt permit applications cost $7.10 for residents, $110.50 for nonresidents, and $3.80 for youths under 16. Resident applications for mountain goat, bighorn sheep ram, moose and “quality” categories for deer and elk run $13.70.

WDFW will post the results of the special hunt permit drawing online by the end of June. WDFW will also notify winners by mail or email by mid-July.