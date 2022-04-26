The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Missing 13-year-old boy last seen near Browne’s Addition found safe

UPDATED: Tue., April 26, 2022

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A 13-year-old boy was found safe about 30 minutes after Spokane police said he went missing near Rosauers on West Third Avenue. 

An emergency alert notified people in the area of the missing boy.

