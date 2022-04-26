Missing 13-year-old boy last seen near Browne’s Addition found safe
UPDATED: Tue., April 26, 2022
A 13-year-old boy was found safe about 30 minutes after Spokane police said he went missing near Rosauers on West Third Avenue.
An emergency alert notified people in the area of the missing boy.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.