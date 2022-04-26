Spokane uses 9-run burst in seventh inning to beat Everett
UPDATED: Tue., April 26, 2022
Grant Lavigne’s three-run double paced a nine-run seventh inning for Spokane in a 14-6 road win against Everett.
Prior to the offensive explosion, the Indians (8-8) trailed the host AquaSox (5-10) 5-1.
But 13 runs combined in the seventh and eighth innings helped Spokane secure a win in the first game of its road series in Everett.
Lavigne and Drew Romo drove in three runs each, almost half of the team’s 13 total runs batted in. Romo and Robby Martin Jr. also homered.
Martin drew a bases-loaded walk to begin the seventh-inning scoring barrage. Eddy Diaz tied the game, 5-5, with an RBI single. Lavigne and Daniel Montano followed with RBI doubles to pull the Indians ahead 10-5.
Highly-touted Mariners prospect Noelvi Marte had three hits with one run scored.
Spokane reliever Anderson Pilar earned the win, allowing one run and two hits in one and one-third innings.
