WSP identifies 17-year-old Spokane driver who died in crash
UPDATED: Tue., April 26, 2022
The Washington State Patrol identified the 17-year-old Spokane boy who died last week from injuries sustained in a car crash 3 miles northwest of Spokane.
Caiden K. Granlund was driving a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta around 7:15 p.m. April 16 when he tried to pass a school bus on a curve that had a double yellow line on Nine Mile Road, WSP said in a news release. Granlund lost control and left the roadway, and the Jetta then rolled and landed on its top.
Granlund was wearing a seat belt and drugs or alcohol were not involved, WSP said.
WSP Sgt. Greg Riddell, a spokesman for the department, said Granlund was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
