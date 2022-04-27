Eddy Diaz, Grant Lavigne lead hit parade; Spokane Indians down Everett second night in a row

Eddy Diaz and Grant Lavigne both went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and the Spokane Indians beat the Everett AquaSox 9-3 in the second of a six-game Northwest League road series at Funko Field on Wednesday.

The Indians (9-8) have taken two straight from Everett (5-11), won seven of their past nine and moved above .500 for the first time this season

Spokane jumped on Everett starter Adam Macko in the first inning. Macko hit leadoff hitter Diaz with a 3-2 pitch and Drew Romo (2 for 5, walk) tripled to right with one out to score Diaz.

Lavigne’s hard ground ball was booted at first and Romo scored without a play to make it 2-0.

Zac Veen (2 for 5, walk) led off the third with a line-drive single, took second on a passed ball and scored on Lavigne’s double.

Ronaiker Palma led off the Indians’ fourth with a walk, went to second on a passed ball, took third on a sacrifice and scored on Diaz’s two-out RBI double.

The Indians scored twice in the fifth on a bases-loaded walk to Cristopher Navarro and a single by Diaz. They picked up three more in the sixth on an RBI double by Bladimir Restituyo and Palma’s two-run single to make it 9-0.

Palma finished 2 for 2 with three walks and two RBIs.

Everett outfielder Spencer Packard hit a three-run homer in the sixth to blemish Mike Ruff’s otherwise quality outing. Ruff allowed three runs on six hits with no walks and six strikeouts.

Adam McKillican made his High-A debut and provided two shutout innings of relief for Spokane.

The series continues on Thursday at 1:05 p.m.

Around the league

Eugene 2, Tri-City 0: Prelander Berroa struck out four over 4 1/3 innings and four relievers tossed 4 2/3 shutout innings and the visiting Emeralds (8-7) downed the Dust Devils (9-7).

Hillsboro 7, Vancouver 6 (1-1): Jose Curpa scored on a fielder’s choice and the Hops (8-9) topped the visiting Candians (9-6). AJ Vukovich went 2 for 6 with a home run and four RBIs for Hillsboro.