Eddy Diaz, Grant Lavigne lead hit parade; Spokane Indians down Everett second night in a row
UPDATED: Wed., April 27, 2022
Eddy Diaz and Grant Lavigne both went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and the Spokane Indians beat the Everett AquaSox 9-3 in the second of a six-game Northwest League road series at Funko Field on Wednesday.
The Indians (9-8) have taken two straight from Everett (5-11), won seven of their past nine and moved above .500 for the first time this season
Spokane jumped on Everett starter Adam Macko in the first inning. Macko hit leadoff hitter Diaz with a 3-2 pitch and Drew Romo (2 for 5, walk) tripled to right with one out to score Diaz.
Lavigne’s hard ground ball was booted at first and Romo scored without a play to make it 2-0.
Zac Veen (2 for 5, walk) led off the third with a line-drive single, took second on a passed ball and scored on Lavigne’s double.
Ronaiker Palma led off the Indians’ fourth with a walk, went to second on a passed ball, took third on a sacrifice and scored on Diaz’s two-out RBI double.
The Indians scored twice in the fifth on a bases-loaded walk to Cristopher Navarro and a single by Diaz. They picked up three more in the sixth on an RBI double by Bladimir Restituyo and Palma’s two-run single to make it 9-0.
Palma finished 2 for 2 with three walks and two RBIs.
Everett outfielder Spencer Packard hit a three-run homer in the sixth to blemish Mike Ruff’s otherwise quality outing. Ruff allowed three runs on six hits with no walks and six strikeouts.
Adam McKillican made his High-A debut and provided two shutout innings of relief for Spokane.
The series continues on Thursday at 1:05 p.m.
Around the league
Eugene 2, Tri-City 0: Prelander Berroa struck out four over 4 1/3 innings and four relievers tossed 4 2/3 shutout innings and the visiting Emeralds (8-7) downed the Dust Devils (9-7).
Hillsboro 7, Vancouver 6 (1-1): Jose Curpa scored on a fielder’s choice and the Hops (8-9) topped the visiting Candians (9-6). AJ Vukovich went 2 for 6 with a home run and four RBIs for Hillsboro.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.