Letters for April 27, 2022

Blatant disregard for the already born

Every week I sit quietly while immunoglobulin is infused into my body. I was born with a primary immune deficiency, which means my immune system acts as a welcome mat instead of an army.

Therefore, I am completely dependent on my community. Through the plasma, donors give me protection to enjoy many freedoms. One freedom I especially treasure is training the next generation of teachers at Whitworth University. When I tell my students about my vulnerability and ask them to remain masked in my classroom, they don’t say, “You can’t tell me what to do!” Instead, they wisely understand that freedom isn’t about no limits and endless options. They value freedom enough to make sure I have some, too. If they removed their masks in “freedom,” they know they would rob me of my freedom to teach without fear of infection.

So, a court recently ruled for freedom from masks on public transportation. Does the court not want me – and many like me – to participate in community life? It seems strange to me that the social and political tribes that are frantic to save the unborn seem to be the ones refusing mask wearing. I am already born – and I need your protection.

Can I tell you what to do? No, I wouldn’t want to. However, I would invite you to do a small thing that enables me to enjoy the freedoms you enjoy so we can be in vibrant community together.

Anne Hagerman Wilcox

Spokane

Homeless shelter conflict

I noticed in my favorite news paper, there is a conflict of interest in one of the groups proposing operations of the new proposed homeless shelter on Trent. And they sit on the commission that is going to reward a $10 million contract to operate it. They raised objections about having too many people in one place, and the homeless do not like that.

I would propose if they don’t like it, that’s tough. They should be grateful for what they get. If they aren’t, they should be offered a free bus ride to another location in warmer weather.

I am surprised that our council would be surprised at a conflict of interest. Given who was involved, I would sure recuse them from any future ability to bid on contracts for the city.

After all, when you dangle $10 million or so out in the public, you are going to attract every crook that took a breath, to your door step. Hope the mayor and council gets it sorted out. After all, it is taxpayer money being spent (no matter from where) and should be spent wisely.

Steve Vance

Spokane

No more excuses from the Spokane City Council

Everyone can agree that we are facing a homelessness crisis in Spokane. Democrat, Republican, resident, or visitor, the problem is obvious. We need action now. A new shelter was proposed and what did the majority on the council do? They found excuses, scapegoats, and problems without proposing real solutions.

I even recall on the campaign trail last year that Zack Zappone touted his “four-point plan” on fixing the homelessness crisis. Yet he couldn’t even be bothered to show up to the meeting to vote on a new shelter space.

We need more shelter for vulnerable populations before Spokane gets intense heat or bitter cold again.

This is not acceptable. No more excuses from the majority on the city Council. Beggs, Stratton, Kinnear, Zappone, and Wilkerson need to get on board with a plan or they need to be voted out.

Earl Moore

Spokane

Liberty Lake boat launch

Thanks for the comment on the garbage left at the Liberty Lake boat launch (“Hunting and Fishing,” April 21). As a local who walks there frequently, it’s absolutely disgusting to see how people “Pack it in …” but can’t seem to be bothered by “packing it out.” It’s kind of embarrassing to think about some of the people who go to the lake to fish.

Their respect for public space seems to be lacking.

Tom Brattebo

Liberty Lake