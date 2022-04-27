The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Nathan Burkhart’s overtime goal lifts North Central boys soccer to GSL regular season title

UPDATED: Wed., April 27, 2022

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. 

Boys Soccer

North Central 3, Gonzaga Prep 2: Nathan Burkhart scored in overtime and the Wolfpack (11-2, 7-2) beat the Bullpups (6-8, 5-4) to clinch the GSL regular season title. NC earned the league’s top seed to the District 8 3A tournament which starts next week. Adrien Ferrasse scored in the 74th minute to put NC up 2-1, but G-Prep’s Andre Layman scored his second goal of the game two minutes later to send it to overtime. 

Lewis and Clark 4, Mt. Spokane 1: Teagen Schierman scored the third goal within a nine-minute span in the first half and the Tigers (12-3, 7-3) beat the visiting Wildcats (6-6, 5-5) in the final GSL regular season match for both teams. LC will be the GSL’s top seed to the District 8 4A tournament starting next week.

Mead 5, Ferris 0: Kye Welch and Carson Tucker had one goal and one assist apiece and the Panthers (7-4-1, 6-3) beat the visiting Saxons (5-8, 2-7) in a GSL 4A/3A match. Mead earned the GSL No. 2 seed to the District 8 3A tournament.

Cheney 2, University 1 (SO): Sam Woller hit the deciding goal in a shootout and the visiting Blackhawks (2-12, 2-8) edged the Titans (7-6, 3-6) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Austin Benson made seven saves for Cheney. Ryan Crippen knotted the game in the 32nd minute for U-Hi.

Central Valley 1, Ridgeline 0: The Bears (5-6-1, 5-4) beat the visiting Falcons (8-5, 4-5) in a GSL 4A/3A match.

Baseball

Shadle Park 5, Pullman 4: Jacob Hernandez knocked in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning and the Highlanders (13-3, 9-2) edged the Greyhounds (5-11, 4-6) in a GSL 2A game. Sterling Lipscomb went 1 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs for SP. Joey Hecker went 1 for 2 with an RBI for Pullman.

Northport 10, Curlew 4: Dawson Baribault struck out 12 in a complete game one-hitter and the Mustangs (6-5, 6-5) beat the visiting Cougars (4-3, 4-3) in the first game of a Northeast 1B doubleheader. Chance Sphuler and Joey Beardslee had two doubles apiece for Northport.

Curlew 11, Northport 1: Evan Olson struck out eleven in a complete game and the Cougars (5-3, 5-3) split with the Mustangs (6-6, 6-6). Bradley Singer had a double and two triples for Curlew.

Fastpitch Softball

Shadle Park 19, Pullman 2: Chloe Flerchinger went 3 for 5 with four RBIs and three runs and the visiting Highlanders (10-2, 8-0) beat the Greyhounds (3-9, 3-5) in a GSL 2A game. Trinity Richardson had four hits with two doubles for SP.

Deer Park 4, Freeman 0: Paige Hamilton had two hits with two RBIs and struck out five in a complete game and the visiting Stags (10-4, 6-3) shut out the Scotties (13-4, 6-4) in a Northeast A game. Abbie Amend struck out 12 in a complete game for Freeman.

Lewiston 21, Lakeland 0: Taryn Barney went 4 for 4 with a home run and six RBIs, Loryn Barney went 3 for 5 with four RBIs and Jenna Barney pitched four shutout innings to lead the Bengals (10-5, 8-3) over the Hawks (6-9, 3-6) in an Inland Empire game. Sydney Arellano went 4 for 5 with a double, triple and three RBIs for Lewiston.

Boys Tennis

Lewis and Clark 7, Central Valley 0: No. 1 singles - Alan Zang (LC) def. Finnegan Scott 6-2, 6-0. No. 1 doubles - Will Mizoch/Jackson Ellis (LC) def. Andrew McCombs/Sergey Susin 6-3, 6-0.

Ferris 6, North Central 1: No.1 singles- Jeremy LaSalle (Fer) def. Jordan Steinhart 6-2, 6-0. No.1 doubles- Alec Roland/ Soren Bates (Fer) def. Andrew Liezen/ Matthew Conin 6-1, 6-3.

University 6, Ridgeline 1: No.1 singles- Tyler Baker (Rid) def. Jace Henderson (UHi) 6-0, 6-1. No.1 doubles- Saxton Schultz/ Ben Urzika (UHi) def. Luke Pell/ Jack Rau 6-7, 6-4, 7-6.

Pullman 7, Shadle Park 0: No.1 singles- Connor Lee (Pul) def. Benson Plaster 6-0, 6-0. No.1 doubles- Luna/Uhlenkott (Pul) def. Torres/Godley 6-0, 6-0.

Rogers 7, East Valley 0: No.1 singles - Nikko McDowell (Rog) def. Eric Pritchard 6-2, 6-1. No.1 doubles - Aiden Bui/Kenneth Ha (Rog) def. Koy Gregerson/Grayson VanCleave 6-1, 6-2.

Medical Lake 5, Newport 0: No.1 singles- Joshua Burt (ML) def. Bear Smith 6-1, 6-3. No.1 doubles- Isaac Burr/ Tristan Francis (ML) def. Talon Andeson/ Preston Davis 6-2, 6-1.

Girls Tennis

Ferris 6, North Central 1: No.1 singles- Ava Demille (Fer) def. Grace Lindsey 6-4, 6-2. No.1 doubles- Savannah Dear/ Mary Tesarik (Fer) def. Amy Howlet/ Emma Denny 6-1, 6-3.

Gonzaga Prep 7, Mead 0: No.1 singles- Ravenna Byrd (GP) def. Juliet McFarland 6-0, 6-1. No.1 doubles- Lizzie Hardy/ Rylee Lupton (GP) def. Marie Loroz/ Kate Palelek 6-3, 6-3.

University 7, Ridgeline 0: No.1 singles- Gretchen Drews (Uni) def. Gabrielle Longo 6-0, 6-0. No.1 doubles- Sami Stachofsky/ Rebecca Coe (Uni) def. Prisida Krishnaswamy/ Abby Baddeley 6-1, 6-0.

Central Valley 6, Lewis and Clark 1: No.1 singles- Gabby Haigh (CV) def. Emily Mollet 6-1, 6-0. No.1 doubles- Katie Winter/Annie Peterson (CV) def. Kaitlyn Kim/Lin Kishiyama 6-1, 6-0.

Mt. Spokane 7, Cheney 0: No.1 singles- Makenna Green (MtS) def. Adrianna Wood 6-4, 6-0. No.1 doubles- Zimmerman/Goold (MtS) def. Potter/McKinnon 6-2, 6-2.

East Valley 6, Rogers 1: No.1 singles- Tiffany Phout (EV) def. Emily Peabody 6-0, 6-0. No.1 doubles- Athena Lyons-Huss/Grace Stoner (EV) def. Vy Pham/Jaelin Featherstone 6-1, 6-3.

Newport 5, Medical Lake 0: No.1 singles- Sarah Goodman (New) def. Aubrey Wiley 6-1, 7-5. No.1 doubles- Mena Homer/ Sophia Stott (New) def. Jasmine Lundberg/ Alanyah Bender 6-4, 6-0.

Riverside 3, Colville 2: No.1 singles- Haley McDonald (Riv) def. Shaylee Davis 6-3, 6-3. No.1 doubles- Meghan Rhodes/ Abby Lytle (Col) def. Grace Waddell/ Grace Walcott 6-1, 6-2.

St. Georges 4, Kettle Falls 1: No.1 singles- Mia Tombari (StG) def. Ashley Lawrence 6-1, 6-1. No.1 doubles- Annie Sawyer/ Yasmine Tehrani (StG) def. Kiki/ Elsie Hume 6-0, 6-2.

Track and field

GSL 2A No. 3 at East Valley: Boys- Shadle Park def. Rogers 110-34. Shadle Park def. East Valley 92-52. East Valley def. Rogers 79.5-64.5. Girls- Shadle Park def. Rogers 126.5-14.5. East Valley def. Shadle Park 84-61. East Valley def. Rogers 129-12.

GSL 2A No. 3 at Pullman: Boys- West Valley 90, Pullman 55. West Valley 133, Clarkston 7. Pullman 132, Clarkston 11. Girls- Pullman 88, West Valley 58. West Valley 81, Clarkston 45. Pullman 111, Clarkston 36.

NEA No. 3 at Medical Lake: Boys- Freeman 78, Medical Lake 65. Newport 81, Deer Park 54. Girls- Medical Lake 100, Freeman 48. Deer Park 52, Newport 21.

