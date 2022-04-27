Prep roundup: Nathan Burkhart’s overtime goal lifts North Central boys soccer to GSL regular season title

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Boys Soccer

North Central 3, Gonzaga Prep 2: Nathan Burkhart scored in overtime and the Wolfpack (11-2, 7-2) beat the Bullpups (6-8, 5-4) to clinch the GSL regular season title. NC earned the league’s top seed to the District 8 3A tournament which starts next week. Adrien Ferrasse scored in the 74th minute to put NC up 2-1, but G-Prep’s Andre Layman scored his second goal of the game two minutes later to send it to overtime.

Lewis and Clark 4, Mt. Spokane 1: Teagen Schierman scored the third goal within a nine-minute span in the first half and the Tigers (12-3, 7-3) beat the visiting Wildcats (6-6, 5-5) in the final GSL regular season match for both teams. LC will be the GSL’s top seed to the District 8 4A tournament starting next week.

Mead 5, Ferris 0: Kye Welch and Carson Tucker had one goal and one assist apiece and the Panthers (7-4-1, 6-3) beat the visiting Saxons (5-8, 2-7) in a GSL 4A/3A match. Mead earned the GSL No. 2 seed to the District 8 3A tournament.

Cheney 2, University 1 (SO): Sam Woller hit the deciding goal in a shootout and the visiting Blackhawks (2-12, 2-8) edged the Titans (7-6, 3-6) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Austin Benson made seven saves for Cheney. Ryan Crippen knotted the game in the 32nd minute for U-Hi.

Central Valley 1, Ridgeline 0: The Bears (5-6-1, 5-4) beat the visiting Falcons (8-5, 4-5) in a GSL 4A/3A match.

Baseball

Shadle Park 5, Pullman 4: Jacob Hernandez knocked in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning and the Highlanders (13-3, 9-2) edged the Greyhounds (5-11, 4-6) in a GSL 2A game. Sterling Lipscomb went 1 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs for SP. Joey Hecker went 1 for 2 with an RBI for Pullman.

Northport 10, Curlew 4: Dawson Baribault struck out 12 in a complete game one-hitter and the Mustangs (6-5, 6-5) beat the visiting Cougars (4-3, 4-3) in the first game of a Northeast 1B doubleheader. Chance Sphuler and Joey Beardslee had two doubles apiece for Northport.

Curlew 11, Northport 1: Evan Olson struck out eleven in a complete game and the Cougars (5-3, 5-3) split with the Mustangs (6-6, 6-6). Bradley Singer had a double and two triples for Curlew.

Fastpitch Softball

Shadle Park 19, Pullman 2: Chloe Flerchinger went 3 for 5 with four RBIs and three runs and the visiting Highlanders (10-2, 8-0) beat the Greyhounds (3-9, 3-5) in a GSL 2A game. Trinity Richardson had four hits with two doubles for SP.

Deer Park 4, Freeman 0: Paige Hamilton had two hits with two RBIs and struck out five in a complete game and the visiting Stags (10-4, 6-3) shut out the Scotties (13-4, 6-4) in a Northeast A game. Abbie Amend struck out 12 in a complete game for Freeman.

Lewiston 21, Lakeland 0: Taryn Barney went 4 for 4 with a home run and six RBIs, Loryn Barney went 3 for 5 with four RBIs and Jenna Barney pitched four shutout innings to lead the Bengals (10-5, 8-3) over the Hawks (6-9, 3-6) in an Inland Empire game. Sydney Arellano went 4 for 5 with a double, triple and three RBIs for Lewiston.

Boys Tennis

Lewis and Clark 7, Central Valley 0: No. 1 singles - Alan Zang (LC) def. Finnegan Scott 6-2, 6-0. No. 1 doubles - Will Mizoch/Jackson Ellis (LC) def. Andrew McCombs/Sergey Susin 6-3, 6-0.

Ferris 6, North Central 1: No.1 singles- Jeremy LaSalle (Fer) def. Jordan Steinhart 6-2, 6-0. No.1 doubles- Alec Roland/ Soren Bates (Fer) def. Andrew Liezen/ Matthew Conin 6-1, 6-3.

University 6, Ridgeline 1: No.1 singles- Tyler Baker (Rid) def. Jace Henderson (UHi) 6-0, 6-1. No.1 doubles- Saxton Schultz/ Ben Urzika (UHi) def. Luke Pell/ Jack Rau 6-7, 6-4, 7-6.

Pullman 7, Shadle Park 0: No.1 singles- Connor Lee (Pul) def. Benson Plaster 6-0, 6-0. No.1 doubles- Luna/Uhlenkott (Pul) def. Torres/Godley 6-0, 6-0.

Rogers 7, East Valley 0: No.1 singles - Nikko McDowell (Rog) def. Eric Pritchard 6-2, 6-1. No.1 doubles - Aiden Bui/Kenneth Ha (Rog) def. Koy Gregerson/Grayson VanCleave 6-1, 6-2.

Medical Lake 5, Newport 0: No.1 singles- Joshua Burt (ML) def. Bear Smith 6-1, 6-3. No.1 doubles- Isaac Burr/ Tristan Francis (ML) def. Talon Andeson/ Preston Davis 6-2, 6-1.

Girls Tennis

Ferris 6, North Central 1: No.1 singles- Ava Demille (Fer) def. Grace Lindsey 6-4, 6-2. No.1 doubles- Savannah Dear/ Mary Tesarik (Fer) def. Amy Howlet/ Emma Denny 6-1, 6-3.

Gonzaga Prep 7, Mead 0: No.1 singles- Ravenna Byrd (GP) def. Juliet McFarland 6-0, 6-1. No.1 doubles- Lizzie Hardy/ Rylee Lupton (GP) def. Marie Loroz/ Kate Palelek 6-3, 6-3.

University 7, Ridgeline 0: No.1 singles- Gretchen Drews (Uni) def. Gabrielle Longo 6-0, 6-0. No.1 doubles- Sami Stachofsky/ Rebecca Coe (Uni) def. Prisida Krishnaswamy/ Abby Baddeley 6-1, 6-0.

Central Valley 6, Lewis and Clark 1: No.1 singles- Gabby Haigh (CV) def. Emily Mollet 6-1, 6-0. No.1 doubles- Katie Winter/Annie Peterson (CV) def. Kaitlyn Kim/Lin Kishiyama 6-1, 6-0.

Mt. Spokane 7, Cheney 0: No.1 singles- Makenna Green (MtS) def. Adrianna Wood 6-4, 6-0. No.1 doubles- Zimmerman/Goold (MtS) def. Potter/McKinnon 6-2, 6-2.

East Valley 6, Rogers 1: No.1 singles- Tiffany Phout (EV) def. Emily Peabody 6-0, 6-0. No.1 doubles- Athena Lyons-Huss/Grace Stoner (EV) def. Vy Pham/Jaelin Featherstone 6-1, 6-3.

Newport 5, Medical Lake 0: No.1 singles- Sarah Goodman (New) def. Aubrey Wiley 6-1, 7-5. No.1 doubles- Mena Homer/ Sophia Stott (New) def. Jasmine Lundberg/ Alanyah Bender 6-4, 6-0.

Riverside 3, Colville 2: No.1 singles- Haley McDonald (Riv) def. Shaylee Davis 6-3, 6-3. No.1 doubles- Meghan Rhodes/ Abby Lytle (Col) def. Grace Waddell/ Grace Walcott 6-1, 6-2.

St. Georges 4, Kettle Falls 1: No.1 singles- Mia Tombari (StG) def. Ashley Lawrence 6-1, 6-1. No.1 doubles- Annie Sawyer/ Yasmine Tehrani (StG) def. Kiki/ Elsie Hume 6-0, 6-2.

Track and field

GSL 2A No. 3 at East Valley: Boys- Shadle Park def. Rogers 110-34. Shadle Park def. East Valley 92-52. East Valley def. Rogers 79.5-64.5. Girls- Shadle Park def. Rogers 126.5-14.5. East Valley def. Shadle Park 84-61. East Valley def. Rogers 129-12.

GSL 2A No. 3 at Pullman: Boys- West Valley 90, Pullman 55. West Valley 133, Clarkston 7. Pullman 132, Clarkston 11. Girls- Pullman 88, West Valley 58. West Valley 81, Clarkston 45. Pullman 111, Clarkston 36.

NEA No. 3 at Medical Lake: Boys- Freeman 78, Medical Lake 65. Newport 81, Deer Park 54. Girls- Medical Lake 100, Freeman 48. Deer Park 52, Newport 21.