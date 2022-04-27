WSP seeks information on steel object that led to fatal I-90 crash near Ritzville

The Washington State Patrol is seeking information about a fatal truck crash Wednesday on Interstate 90 near Ritzville in which the driver was hit with a falling steel object.

The driver of a black 2000 Ford pickup was traveling around 3:15 p.m. west on the interstate when a large, heavy steel plate piece pierced the front windshield of the truck, striking the driver, WSP said in a news release. The truck went off the road and traveled through the center median before ending up on Hills Road at the freeway overpass.

The driver, who was not named in the release, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

WSP Det. Lewis Stevens is seeking information and witnesses to the crash, including information about the identification of the steel plate piece, like where it was made, where it was being shipped to and where it was shipped from. Contact Stevens at (509) 227-6642 or Lewis.Stevens@wsp.wa.gov with information.