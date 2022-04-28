10 under $10 for April 29-May 5 – Jackson Lundy, Blood on Bloomsday and ‘Pride and Prejudice’

1 Jackson Lundy – 2 p.m. Saturday, Wishing Tree Books, 1410 E. 11th Ave. L.A.-based singer-songwriter and guitarist Jackson Lundy will perform and read from his debut novel “Stella, My Dear” at Wishing Tree Books on Independent Bookstore Day. This event is free and family-friendly. For more information, visit wishingtreebookstore.com and call (509) 315-9875. Admission: FREE

2 Blood on Bloomsday – 7 p.m. Saturday, Auntie’s Bookstore, 402 W. Main Ave. Auntie’s Bookstore hosts an event celebrating the release of local author Chris Bieker’s “Blood on Bloomsday,” the second installment in her Rex Begonia mystery series. For more information, visit auntiesbooks.com. Admission: FREE

3 Warcrime – 7 p.m. Saturday, the Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. Metal group Warcrime visits the Big Dipper with Kaizo, Eyas/Luna, Lilith and Thirty Seven. For more information, visit bigdipperevents.com and contact dawson@bigdipperevents.com. Admission: FREE

4 Safari – 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. Blue Door Theatre’s approach to “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Rated for mature audiences. Reservations are recommended. For more information, visit bluedoortheatre.com and call (509) 747-7045. Admission: $8

5 Blake Braley – 9 p.m. Saturday, Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. Funk and soul musician Blake Braley visits Zola. This event is for ages 21 and older. For more information, visit zolainspokane.com and click on “Live Music.” Admission: FREE

6 Victress Voice – 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. An all-female music lineup featuring hip hop, soul, R&B, rock and spoken word, among other genres. For more information, visit bigdipperevents.com and call (509) 863-8098. Admission: $10

7 “Pride and Prejudice” – 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Eastern Washington University, Showalter Hall Auditorium, 526 Fifth St., Cheney. Elizabeth Bennet is determined to never marry despite mounting pressure from society. But can she resist love, especially when that vaguely handsome, mildly amusing and impossibly aggravating Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn? Based on the Jane Austen novel of the same name, this production was adapted for stage by Kate Hamill. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit ewu.edu and search “Pride and Prejudice.” Admission: $10 for general admission; $2 for students

8 Pastiche – 8:45 p.m. Friday, Bolo’s Bar and Grill, 116 S. Best Road, Spokane Valley. Pop and funk group Pastiche visits Bolo’s Bar and Grill. For more information, visit Bolo’s Bar and Grill on Facebook and call (509) 891-8995. Admission: FREE

9 Contra Dance at the Woman’s Club – 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. Spokane Folklore Society presents an evening of contra dance at the Woman’s Club of Spokane. Dancers at all levels are welcome. Beginners or anyone hoping for a refresher should arrive 15 minutes early for a lesson. First-time dancers get a coupon for a free dance night. Students with ID get in at member pricing. For more information, visit spokanefolklore.org. Admission: $10 for general admission; $7 for members and dancers ages 18 and younger

10 Monday Night Blues Jam – 7 p.m. Monday, Eichardt’s Pub, Grill, & Coffee House, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. Host John Firshi invites local musicians to join him onstage at Eichardt’s Pub for an evening of blues. For more information, visit eichardtspub.com. Admission: FREE