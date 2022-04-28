Former Gonzaga guard Kevin Pangos reportedly signing with Italian club Olimpia Milano

Months after Kevin Pangos signed a 2½-year contract with CSKA Moscow only to have his plans altered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the former Gonzaga guard is on the move again.

According to multiple websites, Pangos has agreed to a deal with Olimpia Milano, an LBA Italian club based in Milan.

Pangos’ first stint in the NBA ended in February when he was waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers. The guard didn’t wait long to sign a multiyear contract with CSKA Moscow worth up to $6 million.

The former GU standout never suited up for the Russian club, signing with CSKA Moscow as the nation was mobilizing for its invasion. Pangos never reported to Russia and instead remained in the United States, attending Gonzaga’s West Coast Conference Tournament championship win over Saint Mary’s in Las Vegas.

Olimpia Milano brings in Pangos with two of its backcourt stars, Sergio Rodriguez and Malcolm Delaney, on expiring contracts at the end of the current season.

A former All-EuroLeague guard, Pangos has played five seasons in Europe, representing Gran Canaria and Barcelona of the Spanish league, Zalgiris of the Lithuanian league and most recently Zenit St. Petersburg in Russia.

The 29-year-old averaged 13.5 points, 6.7 assists and 2.0 rebounds at Zenit, helping the team reach the European playoffs for the first time in its history.

Pangos’ team was eliminated 3-2 in the playoffs by eventual runner-up Barcelona, but he was still named to the All-Euro League first team.

Pangos is Gonzaga’s leader for career 3-pointers (322), ranks fifth in scoring (1,824 points), third in steals (177), sixth in assists (536) and seventh in free-throw percentage (84.3).