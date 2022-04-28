Here’s a look at local COVID numbers for Thursday, April 28
UPDATED: Thu., April 28, 2022
The Spokane Regional Health District reported 72 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.
There are 14 patients hospitalized in Spokane County with the virus.
The Panhandle Health District in Idaho reported five new coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.
There is one Panhandle resident hospitalized with the virus.
