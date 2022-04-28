Man accused of robbing downtown Spokane bank, leaving in stolen getaway van

Police arrested a man accused of robbing a bank and using a stolen rental van as a getaway vehicle last week in downtown Spokane.

Officers responded to a bank robbery April 20 at Idaho Central Credit Union on West Riverside Avenue, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

A man with a bandana over his face reportedly walked into a credit union and approached a teller with what appeared to be weapon, then demanded money. The suspect left on foot with cash. Officers didn’t say how much.

A security guard down the street from the bank saw a man exit a van while a woman stayed inside, police said. A short time later, the guard saw the same man run back to the van, which turned out to be stolen, jump in and leave the area.

Kalispel Tribal Police located the vehicle at Northern Quest Casino April 22 and arrested Mark C. DeVous, 42, police said.

DeVous was charged with suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, first-degree criminal trespass and first-degree robbery. He is in the Spokane County Jail on a $102,000 bond.