Music Calendar for April 29-May 5 – MultiCare Heart Strings, Victress Voice, Warcrime and Pastiche

Community Concert Band – Use musical inhibitions and perform a variety of band literature from new symphonies and band compositions to the old standards. Mondays through June 13, 7:15 p.m. Spokane Community College, 1810 N. Greene St. $40.

John Firshi – Singer-songwriter. Friday, 5-8 p.m. Pend d’Oreille Winery, 301 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 265-8545.

Fireside Concert Series – Live music with tableside service from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Mediterranean-inspired menu was created by chefs Chad White and Caleb Smith. Wine and beer is available. Reservations recommended as walk-in availability is limited. April 29 and 30: Pamela Benton. 5:30 p.m. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road. (509) 747-3903.

Stagecoach West – five-piece band playing classic rock, country and standards. Friday, 7-10 p.m. Fraternal Order of Eagles Spokane Valley, 16801 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. $8. (509) 922-3433.

Max Quartet – Saxophonist quartet performing classical and popular jazz standards. Friday, 7-9 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $17 presale; $20 door. (208) 457-8950.

Victress Voice – All-female music lineup featuring hip hop, soul, R&B, rock, spoken word and more. Friday, 7:30 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $10. (509) 863-8098.

MultiCare Heart Strings – Country music concert in the style of a guitar pull featuring Joe Nichols, Andy Griggs and Frank Ray. Friday, 8 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $30-$150. (509) 624-1200.

Rewind – Classic rock. Friday, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Pastiche – Pop and funk cover band. Friday, 8:45 p.m. Bolo’s Bar and Grill, 116 S. Best Road, Spokane Valley. (509) 891-8995.

The Sweet Lillies – String band. Friday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $7. (208) 883-7662.

America Sings of Faith and Liberty – Spiritual music. Saturday, 2-3:30 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Church, 4340 W. Whistalks Way. $15-$30. (509) 325-6383.

BTP: Baker, Thomas and Packwood – Live music. Saturday, 6:30 p.m. MickDuff’s Brewing Co. Beer Hall, 419 N. Second Ave., Sandpoint. (208) 209-6700.

Sharky and the Fins – five-piece band playing pop music from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. Saturday, 7-10 p.m. Fraternal Order of Eagles Spokane Valley, 16801 E Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. $8. (509) 922-3433.

Warcrime – Metal. With Kaizo, Eyas/Luna, Lilith and Thirty Seven. Saturday, 7 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. (509) 863-8098.

The Sweet Lillies – String band.Saturday, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Rewind – Classic rock. Saturday, 8 p.m. Curley’s Hauser Junction, 26443 W. Highway 53, Hauser. (208) 773-5816.

Kip Moore – Country. Saturday, 8 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $38. (509) 624-1200.

The Flaming Lips – Psychedelic and alternative rock. Saturday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $45. (866) 468-7623.

Blake Braley – Funk and soul. Saturday, 9 p.m. Zola, 22 W. Main Ave. (509) 624-2416.

EAO – With Funky Unkle. Jazz and funk. Saturday, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. $7. (208) 883-7662.

Celebrating Our 20th Anniversary! – St. Boniface Catholic Church celebrates 20th anniversary with music by the chorale chamber choir and the kids chamber choir. Sunday, 4-6 p.m. 205 S. Boniface St., Uniontown. (509) 597-8917.

Monday Night Blues Jam – Host John Firshi invites local and visiting musicians to join him on the Eichardt’s stage. Monday, May 2, 7 p.m. Eichardt’s Pub and Grill, 212 Cedar St., Sandpoint. (208) 263-4005.

Bobby and Tommy – Country. Tuesday, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 1474, 2902 E. Diamond Ave. (509) 487-3784.

The Halluci Nation – Instrumental hip hop, reggae, moombahton and dubstep-influenced dance music. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $20. (206) 499-9173.

Ron Greene – Soul and blues singer-songwriter. Wednesday, 5 p.m. Iron Horse Bar and Grill (Spokane Valley), 11105 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley.

Nathan Chartrey – Hip hop and rap. With Ian Nixon. Wednesday, 7-9 p.m. Black Diamond, 9614 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley. (509) 891-8357.

Moon Hooch – Jazz fusion. Wednesday, 8 p.m. Lucky You Lounge, 1801 W. Sunset Blvd. $15. (206) 499-9173.

Kim Angelis and Jennifer Goodenberger – Violinist and pianist. Event held at the First Presbyterian Church in Sandpoint. Thursday, 6 p.m. 417 N. Fourth Ave., Sandpoint. $15. (208) 265-4444.

Shawn Stratte – Solo piano. Thursday, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Bridge Press Cellars, 39 W. Pacific Ave. Free. (509) 838-7815.

Flatland Cavalry – Country. Thursday, 8 p.m. Knitting Factory, 919 W. Sprague Ave. $18. (866) 468-7623.

Claude Bourbon – Blues, folk, classical and acoustic. May 6, 7 p.m. Artisans at Dahmen Barn, Highway 195 North, 419 Parkway, Uniontown. $15. (509) 229-3414.

Buffalo Jones – Rock. With Snacks at Midnight and Nat Park and the Tunnels of Love. May 6, 8:30 p.m. The Big Dipper, 171 S. Washington St. $12. (509) 863-8098.

Hardwood Heart – Bluegrass, folk and Americana. May 6, 9 p.m. John’s Alley, 114 E. Sixth St., Moscow. (208) 883-7662.