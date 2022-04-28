Prep roundup: Gonzaga Prep baseball locks in top seed to districts; Jenna Williamson paces University softball

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Baseball

Gonzaga Prep 12, North Central 2: Turk Riggan went 2 for 3 with a home run, four RBIs and a stolen base and the Bullpups (13-6, 11-5) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-16, 1-15) in a GSL 4A/3A game. G-Prep locked in the GSL’s top 4A seed to next week’s district tournament. Trygve Grimsby went 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs while Robbie Burnett added two hits, two runs and two RBIs for G-Prep.

Mead 16, Ferris 0: Dayton Wells went 3 for 5 with two doubles and four RBIs and the visiting Panthers (15-3, 14-2) shut out the Saxons (4-12, 4-12) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Donald Bowman went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs and Cole Startin struck out eight over five innings for Mead.

Mt. Spokane 7, Central Valley 4: Sam Davidson went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBIs and the Wildcats (15-4, 14-2) beat the visiting Bears (9-10, 9-7) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Carson Coffield went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs for Mt. Spokane.

University 3, Lewis and Clark 0: Brandon Faire struck out six over 5 1/3 innings and the Titans (15-3, 14-2) beat the visiting Tigers (7-11, 6-10) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Thursday. Tyler Boden went 1 for 2 with a two-run double for U-Hi.

Cheney 9, Ridgeline 1: Quinn Hubbs struck out 10 in a complete game and the Blackhawks (6-12, 6-10) beat the visiting Falcons (1-16, 1-15) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Jamel Chabot went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for Cheney.

Fastpitch Softball

Central Valley 15, Lewis and Clark 1: Maila Ota hit a grand slam and drove in five and the Bears (7-8, 7-6) beat the Tigers (2-13, 2-11) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Emily Schulhauser went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs and Sierra Fischer had two hits, two RBIs, three runs and a stolen base for CV.

Mead 34, North Central 10: Kennedy Sather went 4 for 4 with a home run, double and three RBIs, Ella Baker went 4 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs and the Panthers (10-5, 10-3) beat the visiting Wolfpack (1-12, 1-12) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Sierra Wyatt went 4 for 5 with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs for Mead. Isabella Bay went 2 for 3 with a double for NC.

University 12, Ridgeline 2: Jenna Williamson went 4 for 4 with four runs and two RBIs and the Titans (12-3, 11-2) beat the Falcons (3-10, 3-10) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Thursday. Natalie Singer went 1 for 3 with four RBIs for U-Hi. Samantha Mowrey went 2 for 2 with an RBI for Ridgeline.

Mt. Spokane 16, Gonzaga Prep 6: Jessica Waters and Ainsley Buchanan had three hits and three RBIs apiece and the Wildcats (10-5, 10-3) topped the Bullpups (6-9, 6-7) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Thursday. Sydney Wysocki doubled twice with two RBIs and three rund and Bailey Benson added a pair of RBIs for Gonzaga Prep.

Cheney 5, Ferris 1: Mia Ashcroft hit a home run with two RBIs and the Blackhawks (8-7, 8-5) beat the Saxons (9-6, 7-6) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Maddie McDowell struck out eight in a complete game for Cheney. Courtney Miller had eight Ks and homered for Ferris.

Colton 14, Pullman 7: Maggie Meyer hit a home run and drove in four and the Bulldogs (7-4) beat the Greyhounds (3-10) in a nonleague game. Sidni Whitcomb went 2 for 4 with three RBIs for Colton.

Freeman 11, Medical Lake 1: Abbie Amend went 3 for 3 with a home run, four RBIs and struck out 11 in a complete game and the Scotties (13-4, 7-4) beat the visiting Cardinals (3-10, 0-8) in a Northeast A game.

Lakeside 17, Newport 0: Katie Sturm hit a two-run home run and the Eagles (11-2, 9-1) beat the visiting Grizzlies (2-7, 1-7) in a Northeast A game. Jade Christianson pitched a three-hit shutout for Lakeside. Kaydee Wuesthoff had two doubles with two RBIs and two runs and McKenzie Nine went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored for Lakeside.

Deer Park 11, Riverside 5: Hannah Krantz hit a home run with two RBIs and the Stags (10-4, 6-3) beat the visiting Rams (9-4, 7-2) in a Northeast A game. Paige Hamilton went 4 for 4 with three RBIs and a double for DP. Ruby Soloman went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a double for Deer Park. Emma Oergel hit a triple with one RBI for Riverside.

Coeur d’Alene 10, Moscow 0: Kristine Schmidt struck out seven in a five-inning two-hitter and the Vikings (12-2, 9-2) beat the Bears (6-9, 2-7) in the first game of an Inland Empire doubleheader. Delaney Gosch went 3 for 4 with a home run, double and four RBIs for CdA.

Coeur d’Alene 14, Moscow 9: Makiya Torres went 2 for 5 with a home run, double and three RBIs and the Vikings (13-2, 10-2) swept the Bears (6-10, 2-8). Abby Moehring went 4 for 4 with a double an-d two RBIs for CdA.

Lewiston 11, Lake City 1: Taryn Barney went 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs, Jenika Ortiz went 3 for 4 with three doubles and three RBIs and the Bengals (13-5, 10-3) beat the visiting Timberwolves (4-9, 3-6) in the first game of an Inland Empire doubleheader.

Lewiston 15, Lake City 5: Taryn Barney went 2 for 3 with a home run, triple and four RBIs and the Bengals (14-5, 11-3) swept the Timberwolves (4-10, 3-7).

Timberlake 12, Sandpoint 2: Logan Walsh went 2 for 4 with a home run, double and three RBIs and the Tigers (15-2) beat the visiting Bulldogs (1-14) in a nonleague game.

Boys Soccer

West Valley 6, East Valley 0: Ty Milligan scored two goals and assisted another and the Eagles (11-3, 8-1) shut out the visiting Knights (3-9, 2-6) in a GSL 2A match.

Shadle Park 1, Clarkston 0: Shadle Park (7-8, 5-5) picked up a win by forfeit.

Pullman 5, Rogers 0: Carlens Dollin scored three goals with one assist and the Greyhounds (12-2, 10-0) beat the visiting Pirates (4-9, 3-6) in a GSL 2A game.

Lakeside 3, Riverside 2: Garrett Russell scored the game-winning goal in double overtime and the visiting Eagles (10-3, 9-1) beat the Rams (10-4, 10-2) in the NEA league championship match.

Medical Lake 4, Newport 1: Braxton Scharon scored three goals and the Cardinals (5-8, 5-5) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-11, 0-11) in an NEA game.

Northwest Christian 8, Colville 0: Lincoln Crockett had two goals and three assists and the Crusaders (9-3-0, 8-3-0) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (2-11-0, 2-9-0) in a Northeast 1A League match. Ethan Jones and Gabriel Jones added two goals apiece for NWC.

Track and Field

GSL 4A/3A No. 3, at North Central: Boys- North Central def. Ridgeline 120-15. North Central def. Gonzaga Prep 92-52. Gonzaga Prep def. Ridgeline 102-15. Girls- North Central def. Ridgeline 72-70. Gonzaga Prep 82-65. Gonzaga Prep 79-62.

GSL 4A/3A No. 3, at Mt. Spokane: Boys- Mead 78.50, Mt Spokane 66.50. Mt Spokane 79, Central Valley 66. Mead 86, Central Valley 59. Girls- Mead 94, Mt Spokane 56. Central Valley 115, Mt Spokane 35. Central Valley 76, Mead 74.

GSL 4A/3A No. 3, at Cheney: Boys- University def. Lewis and Clark 76. Ferris def. University 85-60. Lewis and Clark tie. Ferris 72-72. University def. Cheney 74-70. Cheney def. Lewis and Clark 74-70. Cheney def. Ferris 76-69. Girls- Lewis and Clark def. University 91-59. University tie. Ferris 75-75. Lewis and Clark def. Ferris 96-54. Cheney def. University 79-70. Lewis and Clark def. Cheney 84-66. Cheney def. Ferris 78-72.

Girls tennis

Clarkston 4, West Valley 3: No.1 singles- Janneke Jogems (WV) def. Claire Teasley 7-5, 7-6, (7-5). No.1 doubles- Maddie Kaufman/Taryn Demers (Clark) def. Sutton Nordhus/ Rylen Palmer 6-3, 6-3.

Boys tennis

North Central 4, Central Valley 3: No.1 singles- Unknown (CV) def. Jordan Steinhart 6-4, 6-3. No.1 doubles- Andrew Liezen/Matthew Cronin (NC ) def. Unknown (CV) 7-5, 6-1