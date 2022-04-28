Spokane schools fail to crack top 40 in latest U.S. News & World Report state rankings

If standardized test scores and college readiness are any indication, high schools in Eastern Washington are falling further behind those in the Puget Sound.

U.S. News published its annual national and state rankings of high schools this week, and the results are mostly predictable.

Schools located in Seattle suburbs top the list of 347 public high schools in the state, while those located in high-poverty areas tended to fill the lower ranks.

But in what may be a surprise to some, no school in Spokane County cracked the top 40.

The annual rankings are based on six metrics, two of which attempt to address varying demographic challenges.

Half of each school’s score is based on college readiness – that is, the proportion of 12th-grade students who earned a qualifying score on at least one Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate exam – and overall proficiency in state assessments in subjects that may be required to pass for graduation. The rankings come with another caveat. Because assessment data from the COVID-impacted 2019-20 school year was not available, U.S. News incorporated mathematics and reading assessment results from the three previous years’ rankings instead.

The top-rated high school in the county, Lewis & Clark, ranked only 49th among all state schools. That was easily the top score among local schools, most of which ranged from 20 to 30.

Its college-readiness score was 46.4.

Only five others – North Central, Ferris, West Valley, Central Valley, Mead and University – made the top 100. Most of the rest ranked between 100th and 200th among 347 schools.

Lewis & Clark isn’t the highest-ranked high school in Eastern Washington. That distinction belongs to tiny Bridgeport High School, which ranks 18th in the state. It got there by achieving 62% passing scores in reading and graduating 88% of its students last year despite 95% of its students being economically disadvantaged.

Pullman ranks 31st overall, and Davenport 34th.

The top-rated school in the state is the Tesla STEM Academy in Redmond. The school also ranked 12th nationally.

Six of the top seven schools are in the well-heeled Seattle suburbs of Mercer Island, Bellevue and Redmond.

Kootenai County’s public high schools fared better when compared to Idaho as a whole, with four of five ranking in the top 25 percent. Of the 219 schools in Idaho, Coeur d’Alene Charter Academy ranks second, behind North Star Charter Academy in Eagle.

Coeur d’Alene finished 13th, Timberlake 42nd, Lake City 43rd, Lakeland 52nd and Post Falls 63rd.