Stage Listings for April 29-May 5 – Jubal Fresh Comedy Tour, Joe Gatto, Bert Kreischer and Phil Wang

Comedy

Joe Gatto – Comedian known for the hit TV shows “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.” Showtimes Friday, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. and Saturday, 4:30, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $40-$140. (509) 318-9998.

Jubal Fresh Comedy Tour – Come out for a night with Jubal. The Jubal show is unafraid to tackle the topical world and can’t get enough of the drama. Package includes two tickets, Ruby River Hotel standard single king and a $50 dining credit to Osprey. Saturday, 8 p.m. Bing Crosby Theater, 901 W. Sprague Ave. $189.35. (509) 227-7638.

Bert Kreischer – After bouncing back from the pandemic with his wildly successful 2021 Berty Boy Relapse tour, award-winning comic, podcast host and author Bert Kreischer is taking no breaks from touring. Sunday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $39.75-$99.75. (509) 279-7000.

Ben Palmer – Ben Palmer was a regular at comedy clubs and independent shows in Atlanta, where he fused his two passions of humor writing and standup into a live show. The show features his trolling of hateful trolls on corporate Facebook pages, posing as a city government official to air sarcastic gripes about bureaucracy, making up fake cases to get on court TV and pretending to be a journalist to get reactions from billionaire CEOs and unethical multilevel marketing companies. Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $20. (509) 318-9998.

Phil Wang – Phil Wang is a British Malaysian standup who is also a member of the sketch comedy group Daphne and co-creator of their BBC Radio 4 series “Daphne Sounds Expensive.” He hosts the comedy podcast “Bud Pod” with fellow comic and Footlights alumnus Pierre Novellie. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $20. (509) 318-9998.

Shawn Wayans – Shawn Wayans made his acting debut in 1989 in his brother Keenen Ivory Wayans’ feature film “I’m Gonna Get You Sucka.” Following his feature film debut, Shawn joined the cast of the Emmy-winning “In Living Color.” Wayans’s credits also include “Little Man” and “White Chicks,” both of which he also co-wrote and co-executive produced. May 6, 7 p.m. Spokane Comedy Club, 315 W. Sprague Ave. $30-$40. (509) 318-9998.

Blue Doors and Dragons – Improvised comedy celebrating table-top RPGs and inspired by a roll of the dice. May 6, 7:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

Dance

Contra Dance – Weekly contra dance at the Woman’s Club. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. $7 members; $10 nonmembers. (509) 838-5667.

Theater

Crazy Ladies – Five school friends stage their own reunion after 25 years apart. Friendships are rekindled, secrets are revealed, and a janitor is kidnapped! Shows through May 7. Friday, 3 p.m. StageWest Community Theatre, 639 Elm St., Cheney. $10-$20. (509) 768-2150.

“Something Rotten!” – Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” The two brothers set out to write the world’s first musical in this hilarious mashup of 16th century Shakespeare and 21st century Broadway. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Aspire Community Theatre, 1765 W Golf Course Road, Coeur d’Alene. $19-$25. (208) 696-4228.

“Pride and Prejudice” – Elizabeth Bennet is determined to never marry despite mounting pressure from society. But can she resist love, especially when that vaguely handsome, mildly amusing and impossibly aggravating Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn? Novel by Jane Austen adapted for stage by Kate Hamill. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Eastern Washington University, Showalter Hall Auditorium, 526 Fifth St., Cheney. $10.

Safari – Live improv performance for mature audiences. Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Blue Door Theatre, 815 W. Garland Ave. $8. (509) 747-7045.

“Hamilton” – The story of America then told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theater, a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. weekdays; 1 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sundays. Shows through May 22, First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. $39-$249. (509) 279-7000.

“Rent: School Edition” – Set in the East Village of New York City, “Rent: School Edition” is about falling in love, finding your voice and living for today. Following a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York’s Lower East Side under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. May 6, 7 p.m. Panida Theater, 300 N. First Ave., Sandpoint. $5 youth; $15 adults. (208) 263-9191.