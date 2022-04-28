Stream on Demand: Andrew Garfield is ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’

Lily Tomlin is Frankie and Jane Fonda is Grace in "Grace and Frankie" on Netflix. (Suzanne Tenner/Netflix)

Based on a true story, the limited series “We Own This City” (TV-14) reunites “The Wire” creator David Simon with writer George Pelecanos and the city of Baltimore to dramatize the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force, which spiraled into unchecked corruption and abuse. Jon Bernthal stars. New episodes on Mondays. (HBO Max)

“Under the Banner of Heaven” (TV-MA), adapted from Jon Krakauer’s true crime bestseller, follows a police detective (Andrew Garfield) investigating the murder of the wife (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and infant child of a prominent Mormon figure in 1984 Utah. The case leads to some dark secrets that reach back into the founding of the Mormon Church in the 1820s. Two episodes available, new episodes on Thursdays. (Hulu)

Elisabeth Moss produces, co-directs and stars in the crime thriller “Shining Girls” (TV-MA) as a survivor of a traumatic assault who teams up with a reporter (Wagner Moura) to track down her attacker. Her single-minded focus dredges up the trauma through recurring nightmares and a blurring of reality. Three episodes available, new episodes on Fridays. (Apple TV+)

“Gaslit” (TV-MA), a limited series adapted from the podcast “Slow Burn,” explores the lesser-known stories around the Watergate scandal, in particular whistleblower Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts). New episodes on Sundays. (Starz)

Two of the marquee shows on Netflix end this week with the seventh and final season of the comedy “Grace and Frankie” (TV-MA) starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin and final episodes of the crime drama “Ozark: Season 4” (TV-MA) with Jason Bateman and Laura Linney. (Netflix)

The moon is sent on a collision course with Earth in Roland Emmerich’s science-fiction thriller “Moonfall” (2022, PG-13) starring Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson. Also on DVD and at Redbox.

“Crush” (2022, TV-MA) is a high school LGBTQ+ romantic comedy starring Rowan Blanchard, Auli’i Cravalho and Isabella Ferreira.

“Nightmare Alley: Vision in Darkness and Light” (2021, R), Guillermo Del Toro’s black-and-white reworking of his Oscar-nominated film, can be found in the “Extras” tab.

The historical drama “The Survivor” (2022, TV-MA) retells the true story of Auschwitz survivor Harry Haft (Ben Foster).

Streaming TV: The limited-series horror-comedy “The Baby” (TV-MA) and the third season of the dark comedy “Barry” (TV-MA) are now underway.

Sophie Marceau is an empty-nester single mother who moves from Paris to Los Angeles in the romantic comedy “I Love America” (France, 2022, not rated, with subtitles).

“The Offer” (TV-MA) transforms the making of “The Godfather,” the Oscar-winning hit that became a cultural touchstone, into a 10-episode limited series. It arrives along with Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Godfather” (1972, R), “The Godfather: Part II” (1974, R) and “The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone” (1990, R). (Paramount+)

“Ten Percent” (not rated) is the London-set British remake of the French talent agency comedy “Call My Agent!” (AMC+ and Sundance Now)

