Things to do in Spokane for April 29-May 5 – Bloomsday, Spring Clean Week, Renaissance Fair and ‘Fantastic Beasts’ trivia

Things to do

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Spring Clean Week – Community cleanup, including picking up litter, preparing green spaces and helping remove graffiti. Meet at Brick West Brewing parking lot. Friday, 3-5 p.m. Brick West Brewery, 1318 W. First Ave. Free. (509) 279-2982.

Game Night in Palouse – From board games to card games and from Magic the Gathering to mahjong, there will be plenty of fun options for all ages whether flying solo or in a group. Friday, 6:30-9 p.m. Palouse Library, 120 E. Main St., Palouse. Free. (509) 397-4366.

Trivia: “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” – Questions cover magical creatures, the rise of Dumbledore and Tom Riddle, the crimes of Grindelwald and the magical world of the 1920s. Open to all ages. Register at scld.org. Friday, 7-8 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Renaissance Fair – Celebrate spring at a community festival featuring music, crafts, food, parade and costume contest. Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. East City Park, 900 E. Third St., Moscow. Free.

Bloomsday 2022 – All-day event in Spokane is open to all runners, walkers, wheelchairs and assisted wheelchairs and strollers and takes place the first Sunday in May. The race is 12K (7.46 miles). Sunday, 9 a.m. Bloomsday Starting Line, 999 W. Riverside. $28-$50. (509) 838-1579.

Learning Circle: The Science of Well-Being – A series of challenges designed to increase your happiness and build more productive habits. Registration is required, hosted online. Tuesdays through 24, 6:30 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Yardening with Karol Startzel – Karol Startzel presents “yardening” facts, tips and resources for the best manicured lawns. Yardening is defined as homeowners with trees, shrubs and lawns to maintain but who have no interest in gardening as a hobby. Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 444-5390.