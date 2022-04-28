Trader Joe’s to pay $44k for alleged violations of Seattle worker scheduling law

By Heidi Groover Seattle Times

Trader Joe’s will pay more than $44,000 after allegations the company violated Seattle’s scheduling law.

The Seattle Office of Labor Standards said the grocery chain faced allegations of failing to post work schedules with two weeks’ notice between May and October at the company’s University District store.

The company will pay a $44,528 settlement to 129 current and former employees to resolve the case, according to its settlement agreement. Trader Joe’s will pay a $575 fine to the city, receive labor standards training and distribute a scheduling policy to employees. Payment is due May 25.

The law, passed by the City Council in 2016, requires large retail and food service companies to post schedules for hourly employees at least 14 days in advance and to pay extra when the company changes their schedule after it’s posted.

Trader Joe’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company has five stores in Seattle.

In a city news release, unnamed Trader Joe’s employees said they realized issues with their scheduling and sought help from OLS.