Tyler Keenan keys big inning; Spokane Indians fall to Everett 9-1

Tyler Keenan keyed a seven-run seventh inning with a three-run home run and the Everett AquaSox beat the visiting Spokane Indians 9-1 in the third game of a six-game Northwest League series at Funko Field on Thursday.

The Indians (9-9) had a two-game win streak snapped. They’ve won seven of their past 10 games. Everett broke a three-game losing streak and moved to 6-11.

Seattle Mariners top prospect Noelvi Marte led off the game with a solo home run off Indians starter Tony Locey. The AquaSox picked up another run in the third on a two-out RBI double by Trent Tingelstad.

Locey was lifted with two down in the fourth, having reached 95 pitches. He allowed two runs on four hits and four walks with five strikeouts.

The Indians scored their only run in the fifth on a triple by Ben Sems and sacrifice fly by Eddy Diaz.

Indians reliever Anderson Bido loaded the bases with no outs in the seventh on a single and two walks. One run scored on a sacrifice fly, then Keenan crushed a three-run homer to blow it open.

Everett starter Bryce Miller allowed one run on two hits with three walks and nine strikeouts over five innings.

Spokane reliever Luke Taggart worked 2⅓ scoreless innings . The right-hander has yet to allow a run in six appearances spanning 11⅓ innings this season.

The series continues Friday at 7:05 p.m.