A Grip on Sports: The Seahawks’ draft pick is all about protecting their QB’s blind side, even if they don’t know who the quarterback will be

A GRIP ON SPORTS • What type of weekend will it be? If you are talking about the television-viewing part of it, the last Friday and Saturday of April are dominated by the NFL. And, in large part, by a few young men who will play in the league.

• The hype belongs to the first round. As well it should, even if the most accomplished player in league history was a late-round selection. Most of the stars come into the NFL as stars. Thursday night’s selections are the college players the franchises are banking on the most.

The Seahawks played it safe for once and selected an offensive tackle with size, athleticism and the ability to protect the passer. Russell Wilson has to be pleased. Or, should we say, would have been pleased. That’s better. As we all know, Wilson is watching the draft these days only wondering which player would look good in orange.

The rest of us? All we care about is the Seahawks hit on another Wilson or Kam Chancellor or Richard Sherman. They were all late-round choices for Seattle back when John Schneider seemed to have the golden touch. Recently, he’s been King Midas in reverse, which was probably partially why Wilson wanted out of town.

Now some of us will stop our Friday night revelries or Saturday chores when the Hawks are on the clock, certainly. And that will be the end of our interest in the weekend pick-fest. But others of you will watch from start to finish, eschewing any other televised sporting event for the opportunity to see who Tennessee will take in the sixth round.

Get help. Please.

Just kidding. If that’s your desire this weekend, enjoy. Text us when the Hawks are about to pick.

• What else is on? If you enjoy college baseball, tonight is good. Both Washington State and Gonzaga host important conference series this weekend and both have their openers on TV this evening. The Zags are on SWX, the Cougars on the Pac-12 Network. Both start at 6 p.m.

Sunday morning, with the draft over you can turn your attention to running. Bloomsday is back and that’s worth celebrating. Once again thousands of people can enjoy a crisp May morning trying to run from point A to point B, all the while avoiding getting their ankles clipped by their neighbor’s stroller. We’re sure every local station will have coverage but the race itself is the province of SWX.

In between there is baseball – the M’s are in Miami, where we can watch and see if Julio Rodriguez is run up on a slider that ends up in Bermuda – and auto racing and golf and NBA playoffs and the end of the NHL regular season.

• It has been a long time since we boarded an airplane. We are doing it today. Hope no one gets upset with us wearing a mask. Until later …